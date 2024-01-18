Sponsored By

This week: We're joined by reps from the National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA), plus the city of Philadelphia, and Door County, Wisconsin, to discuss the crucial work local governments are doing to close connectivity gaps.

Nicole Ferraro

January 22, 2024

This episode features Paolo Balboa, senior program manager with the National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA); as well as Jessica Hatch, broadband coordinator for Door County, Wisconsin; and Ashley Pollard, the digital inclusion manager for the city of Philadelphia.

Both Door County and Philadelphia were recently selected as Digital Inclusion Trailblazers, which is a program organized by NDIA that sets a benchmark for local governments who are doing digital equity and digital inclusion work. We discuss that program in more detail, as well as the unique circumstances surrounding the digital divide in Philadelphia and Door County, what's working, where they're still facing challenges closing connectivity gaps and much more.

Here are a few topics covered in this conversation:

  • About the NDIA and its Digital Inclusion Trailblazers program (04:00)

  • Why Philadelphia and Door County applied to be part of the Trailblazers program (08:15)

  • Details on Door County, Wisconsin's digital divide, what's working and where additional resources are needed (13:00)

  • How affordability is impacting broadband adoption in Philadelphia (24:00)

  • How municipalities have successfully promoted the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) and what it will mean if that program ends (31:15)

  • Takeaways from the NDIA's latest cohort of Digital Inclusion Trailblazers (42:00)

The Divide

Nicole Ferraro

Nicole Ferraro

Editor, host of 'The Divide' podcast, Light Reading

Nicole covers broadband, policy and the digital divide. She hosts The Divide on the Light Reading Podcast and tracks broadband builds in The Buildout column. Some* call her the Broadband Broad (*nobody).

