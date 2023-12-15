Sponsored By

The Divide: How Highline and Ciena are tackling difficult deploymentsThe Divide: How Highline and Ciena are tackling difficult deployments

This week: Highline's Matt Hayes and Ciena's Kevin Sheehan join the show to discuss where they're collaborating to close connectivity gaps, how they're preparing for BEAD, how AI can help spur deployments and more.

Nicole Ferraro

December 18, 2023

At a Glance

  • Highline's history, service areas and how it sets itself apart (01:30)
  • How and where Highline and Ciena are partnering on deployments (08:47)
  • Ciena's move to expand domestic manufacturing for the BEAD program (20:00)

This episode features Matt Hayes, CTO at Highline – a regional ISP owned by ITC Capital, serving Michigan, Nebraska, Texas, Kansas, Colorado and Georgia – and Kevin Sheehan, CTO of the Americas at Ciena, a partner of Highline's.

We discuss where and how Highline is helping to close the digital divide for unserved and underserved regions with public and private funds, and what role Ciena is playing in spurring those deployments.

We also discuss how the companies are preparing for the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program – including Ciena's recent announcement that it will domestically manufacture some BEAD products – as well as how artificial intelligence (AI) tools can help solve some of the labor shortages in the fiber workforce.

Here are some topics covered in this episode:

  • Background on Highline and its service areas (01:30)

  • How Highline conducts community outreach (04:00)

  • Highline's biggest deployment and uptake challenges in rural areas (05:55)

  • How and where Highline and Ciena are working together (08:47)

  • How AI tools can help accelerate broadband network deployment (10:30)

  • What role public funding plays in Highline's buildouts and how the company is preparing to participate in BEAD (15:48)

  • More on Ciena's move to expand domestic manufacturing for BEAD (20:00)

Related:Ciena bulks up on US manufacturing for BEAD

For a lightly edited transcript of this conversation, click the caption button on the player above.

Read more about:

The Divide

About the Author(s)

Nicole Ferraro

Nicole Ferraro

Editor, host of 'The Divide' podcast, Light Reading

Nicole covers broadband, policy and the digital divide. She hosts The Divide on the Light Reading Podcast and tracks broadband builds in The Buildout column. Some* call her the Broadband Broad (*nobody).

See more from Nicole Ferraro
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

People talking on old payphones in Havana
5G
Looking ahead: 5G standalone still pretty lonely
Looking ahead: 5G standalone still pretty lonely

Dec 18, 2023

Iliad shop in Milan.
Finance
Iliad makes fresh bid to tempt Vodafone into an Italian merger
Iliad makes fresh bid to tempt Vodafone into an Italian merger

Dec 18, 2023

Nokia logo on a beige building.
Smartphones & Devices
Nokia to appeal Chinese court's 'global' 5G ruling
Nokia to appeal Chinese court's 'global' 5G ruling

Dec 18, 2023

Orange fiber optic cable for broadband wrapped around a drum
FTTX
2023 in review: Some US fiber builds slow down
2023 in review: Some US fiber builds slow down

Dec 18, 2023

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Featured Videos

Network Technology
Transforming Connectivity: Shaping Consumer Experiences and Innovating Networks
Transforming Connectivity: Shaping Consumer Experiences and Innovating Networks

Dec 14, 2023

Sustainability
ZTE shares visions on global digitalization and industry sustainability
ZTE shares visions on global digitalization and industry sustainability

Dec 6, 2023

Network Technology
ZTE’s 2023 5G Summit and User Congress demonstrates All new technologies and solutions
ZTE’s 2023 5G Summit and User Congress demonstrates All new technologies and solutions

Dec 6, 2023

Editors' Choice
More News