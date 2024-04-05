AT&T on Thursday announced it will spend an additional $3 billion by 2030 on broadband deployment, affordability and adoption initiatives. Combined with the company's investments since 2021, AT&T said it will invest $5 billion overall over the course of the decade toward efforts to help close the digital divide. As part of the announcement, AT&T also said it will continue to offer its existing "Access from AT&T" plan to ACP subscribers after the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) ends next month. The company used its press release to reiterate its continued interest in federal broadband funding, specifically the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program: "We're looking forward to taking part in BEAD funding opportunities and helping to close the country's remaining broadband gap." But AT&T confirmed through a spokesperson that its multi-billion-dollar investment is "not related or going toward future BEAD builds." The company said its investment will help connect 25 million people, though it's unclear how much of that funding will be specifically for broadband and 5G deployment or in which states the investments are being made.