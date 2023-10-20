Lumos this week announced that it will invest nearly $100 million to expand into Greenville County, South Carolina, building out over 775 miles of fiber. Engineering work is planned for early 2024, with construction to start in the "latter half" of the year. The build will bring broadband to "thousands" of homes and businesses, with Lumen being the "first fiber provider" in portions of the market. (According to the FCC's broadband map, roughly 28% of Greenville County has access to fiber broadband.) In a press release, Lumos – which has financial support from investment firm EQT – said Greenville is the company's third expansion into South Carolina this year, where it's investing a total of $250 million. The company also launched services last week in Crozet, Virginia.