Lumos announced the launch of its fiber network in Goldsboro, North Carolina. The project was funded with a grant from the state's Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) program, with funds from the American Rescue Plan. The network will connect over 15,000 of the region's underserved homes, said Lumos. Lumos recently won GREAT grant funding for broadband projects in Durham County and Guilford County, as well as Wayne County, where Goldsboro is located, and where Lumos previously won funding in July as well. Also this week, Lumos announced it was selected by the Technology & Data Institute (TDI) as a partner on a "borderless classroom" pilot project in Guilford County Schools. The partnership, funded with $3.5 million in grants, will initially see Lumos deliver an educational network for three schools in High Point, North Carolina, through the end of the 2026 school year, and deliver fiber connectivity to an estimated 1,000 households, said the company.