For a Florida trifecta, Wire 3 – a provider in Central Florida that advertises speeds up to 10 Gbit/s – said it will deliver broadband service to the towns of Palm Bay and Melbourne, as well as surrounding neighborhoods. Both Palm Bay and Melbourne are located in Brevard County, where Wire 3 said it expects to invest $150 million building out access to its fiber network. According to census data, Palm Bay and Melbourne have a combined household reach of over 76,000. In a press release, Wire 3 said the "construction process will begin in the coming months." Wire 3 announced in December 2021 that it received a "significant equity investment" via asset management firm Guggenheim Investments in order to accelerate its fiber deployment in the Florida counties of Brevard and Volusia.