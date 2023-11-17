The Buildout: Loveland's Pulse is complete; Surf's up in Michigan

Surf Internet announced that it recently started construction on a fiber broadband network in Cutlerville, Michigan. Surf is investing $4.7 million in the project, which will deliver broadband access to over 3,700 homes, according to a press release. The company expects to complete construction by May 2024, "with plans to expand into other nearby communities over the next few years." Surf Internet was also a recent recipient of $17 million in funding through Michigan's Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks (ROBIN) grant program, to connect over 3,600 locations in Livingston County. That news follows Surf's acquisition this summer of MiSignal's fiber assets, bolstering its plan to invest $20 million in Livingston County over the next three years to build fiber to 18,000 rural households. In addition to grant funding, Surf Internet is financing its fiber projects in Michigan with $100 million of debt financing from DigitalBridge Credit raised in early 2023, alongside equity funds from existing investors Bain Capital and Post Road Group.