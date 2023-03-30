Telenet taps Plume for managed Wi-Fi

PALO ALTO, Calif. – Leading telecommunications services provider Telenet has partnered with personalized communications services pioneer Plume, to launch a brand new WiFi system, 'Telenet 360o Wi-Fi' to consumers throughout Belgium.

The solution is powered by Plume's intelligent cloud- and AI-based technology, leveraging adaptive WiFi and Plume's iconic SuperPod™ designs, to deliver a dynamic, self-learning system that continuously monitors the home network to ensure an uninterrupted Wi-Fi signal throughout the customer's home.

Both the SuperPods and the new Telenet 360o modem support the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, and through OpenSync® integration, optimize seamlessly through the cloud to dynamically adjust to network usage and serve the best internet experience to every connected device.

The adaptive WiFi service is integrated into the Telenet app which brings many benefits including fast and simple user self-installation, and advanced user controls for managing the home network while enabling Telenet's customer service team to respond quickly and proactively to resolve network issues that may arise through push notifications.

Plume