Eurobites: CityFibre signs up Giganet across UK footprint

UK altnet CityFibre has signed a deal with Giganet, which will see the Internet service provider make its full-fiber broadband service available across CityFibre's entire 8 million home nationwide network. The new agreement builds on an existing deal announced in 2020, under the terms of which Giganet committed to launching its services across 27 CityFibre locations. According to Giganet CEO Jarlath Finnegan, those initial locations prompted a "fantastic customer uptake." Vodafone, TalkTalk and Zen already use CityFibre's national reach. (See CityFibre said to be closing in on new stakeholder deals.)
UK regulator Ofcom has launched an investigation into whether Shell Energy complied with its rules relating to end-of-contract and "annual best tariff" notifications to its broadband and landline customers, rules that were introduced in February 2020. Ofcom says that information provided to it by Shell Energy indicates that the operator did not send these notifications to some customers for a period of time commencing February 2021, while other customer letters may not have contained all of the required information.
Nokia has landed an edge routers gig with Team.blue Denmark, a provider of hosting and cloud services for SMEs. Nokia's 7750 SR-1s edge routers will provide 100G IP transport links for interconnection between Team.blue Denmark's data center locations.
Sweden-based Spotify is losing its "head of Talk" – in plainer English, its podcast tech supremo – The Verge reports. Michael Mignano, who handed in his resignation last week, co-founded Anchor, a podcast platform which was acquired by Spotify in 2019.
Preliminary investigations by the European Commission have suggested that Apple may have abused its market dominance in the contactless smartphone-payment sphere by restricting third-party access to the technology required to develop rival mobile wallet offerings on Apple devices. As the BBC reports, the tech giant could be fined up to 10% of its global turnover if the charges are upheld.
More than 35,000 households and businesses in the Dutch town of Hoorn have been hooked up to Ziggo's hybrid (fiber/coaxial) broadband network. To prepare for the switch-on, Ziggo technicians placed more than 52,900 new connectors at home connections and replaced more than 4,900 connection cables in 2,800 street cabinets.
Jurassic Fibre, an ISP based in the southwest of England, has halved the cost of its fiber broadband packages until the end of June in response, it says, to the UK's cost-of-living crisis.
Telefónica Tech, Telefónica's digital business unit, has teamed up with cybersecurity firm Proofpoint to launch Clean Email Enterprise, a cloud-based service that helps protect corporate email systems from being hacked. The service will be launched in the Spanish market.
Belgian operator Proximus has organized what it's calling a "Fiber Job Day" at its headquarters in Brussels tomorrow (Wednesday), an event at which members of the public can learn about the various roles available relating to fiber rollout. Proximus reckons it needs to recruit an additional 3,000 or so full-time employees by 2023 to meet its target of reaching 4.2 million homes and business with fiber by 2028.
