Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband Tech

Finland's Teleste plummets on new profit warning

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 6/17/2022
Comment (0)

The apocalyptic horsemen of coronavirus pestilence and Ukrainian war have caught up with Finland's Teleste and sent the small broadband equipment maker sprawling. Operating profits this year are expected to fall "significantly" from the figure of €5.5 million (US$5.8 million) in 2021 (Teleste was not more specific), warned CEO Esa Harju in a statement issued after markets had closed last night. Material and component shortages have hurt deliveries, while inflation and costs are on the rise, said Harju.

The Helsinki market's reaction this morning seemed to be a panicky sell-off, sending Teleste's share price down as much as 18% before noon. It is one of several big dips this year, the last of which came in early May when Teleste reported a sharp drop in profitability but guided for a full-year improvement. Shares had subsequently recovered but have now dropped 22% this year.

The sudden change to guidance is likely to have alarmed investors. It points to managerial shortcomings, a rapid deterioration in the market environment or both. Whichever, confidence in the company has slumped and shares are trading at their lowest level since March 2020, when COVID-19 swept into town.

(Source: Teleste)
(Source: Teleste)

Teleste's update comes weeks after its first-quarter report showed a 2.6% year-on-year increase in revenues, to €38 million ($40 million), and a record order backlog. The Finnish company was a small beneficiary of the broadband investment boom, helping service providers to build high-speed networks that could cope with surging adoption of Internet services – originally triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the bottom line was already sagging back then. Teleste's net profit almost vanished entirely, dropping 97.2%, to just €100,000 ($105,200). Having generated positive cash flow of €2.6 million ($2.7 million) in the first quarter of 2021, it was staring at a €4.8 million ($5.1 million) loss. Harju blamed an "exceptionally challenging component availability situation" along with investments in growth and "operational capability delivery assurance" for increasing costs.

Yet a breakdown at the time reveals that material and production service costs were up just 3.6% and personnel costs by as little as 1.2%. By far the biggest cost increase was the 29% rise for "other expenses," including subcontracting and business travel. Those came to €5.4 million ($5.7 million) altogether, about 14% of the total.

Despite the collapse in profitability, Harju was also telling investors that Teleste could manage. "We have largely succeeded in transferring increased material costs into our customer prices, thereby protecting our product margins," he wrote in his first-quarter update. "We have also succeeded in maintaining adequate delivery capability despite the component crisis."

Raw materials

War in Ukraine and pandemic restrictions in China were identified as twin evils by Teleste in May. Both, it said at the time, were adding "uncertainty to material and component availability." Nor is the only company to have recently warned of the impact. STL, an Indian maker of optical equipment, says the Ukraine conflict has affected supplies of important raw materials such as helium and polymers, noting that Russia is a major supplier of helium. Restricted imports from China are an additional factor, according to STL.

Next steps for Teleste include several measures aimed at protecting profitability. Besides improving its delivery capability, it has indicated it will pass on rising material costs to customers "with determination." Yet both measures were apparently tried in the first quarter, and customers served with higher bills could simply decide to slow down the pace of broadband deployment. The alternative would be to pass costs onto their own subscribers, but that might risk a consumer backlash.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Few would be surprised to see layoffs. Headcount has already dropped sharply in the last few years, falling from about 1,500 in 2016 to just 862 at the end of March this year. The sale of service divisions explains that slump, but staff typically suffer when companies are determined to protect profitability – unless they work in software. A shortage of skilled developers requires "management attention," said Harju in his first-quarter update.

Analysts who track the sector may wonder if there are implications for much bigger equipment vendors like Ericsson and Nokia. While neither has run into major problems so far, Nokia did blame supply chain constraints for a 4% year-on-year "organic" drop in sales at its mobile division in the first quarter. And the war in Ukraine seems unlikely to end anytime soon.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
451 Report: The State of Proactive Customer Engagement in the Telecommunications Industry
TBR: 5G Economy Requires a Modernized Approach to Monetization
Telefonica: Evolving the OSS for SDN and Automation
Unlocking Potential: A Unified Approach to Inventory
Full steam ahead for Industry 4.0: Exploring BSS for smart factories
Telco BSS: Elevate the 5G B2B customer experience
Is BSS ready to monetize enterprise 5G?
Game plan: BSS for 5G enterprise customer experience
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
June 22, 2022 Open, Multi-Service Aggregation at the Edge
June 23, 2022 Voice services just got a whole lot simpler
June 23, 2022 Is Your Broadband Service Ready to Take on Consumer Giants?
June 28, 2022 The Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Network
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
June 29, 2022 A deep dive in Sunrise’s 5G adventure: technology, business and collaboration
July 12, 2022 Driving AI & Automation in CSP Networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Manufacturers Need a Converged Private Network - Not a 5G Tech Island By Dan Kurschner, Senior Product Marketing Manager, for CISCO
Four Technology Challenges Telcos Must Tackle By Tim Stallard, Senior Director, Cybersource Customer Success
China Southern Power, CAICT, Huawei Release White Paper on 5G VPP Security By Huawei
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
Huawei Proposes a New Data Storage Concept: Building a Data-Centric, Trustworthy Storage Foundation for Diverse Applications By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE