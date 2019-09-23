Eurobites: Deutsche Telekom Appoints Professor of Blockchain

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Telefónica forms content joint venture with Atresmedia; Nokia is on an emissions mission; Netflix Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Telefónica forms content joint venture with Atresmedia; Nokia is on an emissions mission; Netflix isn't in pole position in Poland.
Deutsche Telekom is putting its faith in the potential of blockchain with the establishment of the operator's first professorship in the subject, at the CODE University of Applied Sciences in Berlin. Dr. Peter Ruppel, a specialist in distributed systems, decentralized applications and data science, will be initially holding the position -- officially Professor for Software Engineering with a specialization in Blockchain -- from today, the start of the academic year.
Telefónica has joined forces with Spanish media group Atresmedia to create Spanish-language fiction content. The new joint venture will produce and distribute original series and films for both Movistar+ and Atresmedia.
Nokia has pledged to "reset" its emission targets so they are in line with the UN-led push to limit average rises in temperatures to 1.5 degrees centigrade, pointing to 5G as a "natively green" connectivity option. The Finnish vendor was among the first 100 companies in the world to commit, in 2017, to reduce emissions in line with the Paris climate agreement. Now we just need certain leaders in the US, Brazil and elsewhere to wake up and smell the climate-change coffee -- then we might get somewhere. Don't hold your breath…
Netflix doesn't have everything its own way in Europe yet. In Poland it has been pushed into second place in the on-demand viewership stakes by Vod.pl, a streaming service owned by Ringier Axel Springer Polska. As Broadband TV News reports, data produced by Gemius/PBI for Wirtualne Media showed that Vod.pl had 3,418,684 "real" users in August, compared to Netflix's 2,912,913.