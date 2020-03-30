Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

5G set to make Hong Kong debut

News Analysis Robert Clark 3/30/2020
Comment (0)

Hutchison Telecom HK is ready to make its 5G debut this week – but it also hopes to challenge the government's 3.5GHz spectrum exclusion zones.

Hutchison and rival HKT both plan to start 5G service in Hong Kong on Wednesday, the first day on which their 5G spectrum is available.

But Hutchison CEO Kenny Koo says the operator is still hopeful of overturning the exclusion zones, which cover approximately 10% of the city's population.

To prevent interference with legacy satellite broadcast services, mobile operators are forced to deliver 5G via other spectrum bands. (See Hong Kong Telcos Upset by 5G 'Exclusion Zone' .)

But Koo said that with demand for 5G about to grow sharply, Hutchison was keen to seek a long-term solution.

"We will pursue with the government the idea of releasing the spectrum now occupied by satellite players back to the mobile operators so that we can have full coverage," he told Light Reading.

Customers in the restricted zones should have the choice of using 5G with 5G spectrum, he said.

In the meantime, Hutchison will deploy in the restricted areas via refarmed 2.1GHz spectrum.

Koo said the coronavirus outbreak had not altered the "investment or pacing" of the operator's 5G deployment, but had introduced some unexpected factors.

One was in the supply chain, with production lines of both vendors and component suppliers impacted by the contagion.

Koo said Hutchison HK benefits from the purchasing power across the CK Hutchison parent company, including the Three Group in Europe, but it is not offering any 5G device bundles at launch.

Koo says that with 5G already launched in neighboring mainland China, imported devices are already widely available. He expects up to 20 models to hit the market in the second quarter and to drive take-up.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

One issue slowing 5G rollout for all operators is access to Hong Kong government premises.

The government has made available around 1,000 locations – including buildings, sports facilities and street furniture – as cellsites but the individual agencies have been slow in providing final approval.

The delay may be exacerbated by the number of civil servants working from home, Koo says. But he has called on the government to set hard deadlines on approvals to expedite the process.

Koo expects that new 5G functionality such as 4K and 8K video, low latency and AR/VR will spark early demand for video and gaming apps in Hong Kong, as seen elsewhere.

He believes that in the enterprise sector, 5G combined with AI, robotics and other new tech will generate demand from Hong Kong's big service sector, such as retail and building management.

Local business will also likely be attracted by the security and flexibility of a 5G private network, he said.

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Now an Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 31, 2020 Business Continuity and Enabling a Secure Mobile Workforce
April 2, 2020 Assessing Digital Telco Maturity Levels
April 7, 2020 Monetizing Enterprise Connectivity Services to Achieve New B2B Growth
April 8, 2020 How to Avoid Turning Mass Fiber Deployments into an OPEX Vortex
April 8, 2020 Driving Enterprise Digital Transformation With SD-WAN – Hear from Sprint, Wind Stream and CBTS
April 9, 2020 Current Security Case Studies in 5G/IoT and MSSP
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
Innovating to Unleash the Value of Fixed Networks in the 5G Era By Fang Hui, Vice President, ZTE
ZTE's 5G Common Core Powers Value Creation With Next-Generation Network Solutions By Weibin Wang, ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE