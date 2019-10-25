The Impact of AI on Jobs: Some Non-Linear Thinking

Ray Le Maistre
10/25/2019

It's always the elephant in the room when the topic of artificial intelligence (AI) is raised, whether in small or large groups of people -- the impact on jobs.

That's pretty much the case for any industry vertical, including telecoms -- here's a selection of Light Reading coverage of the topic from the past year or so:

So how should we be thinking about this topic in a non-sensationalist way? Mark Beccue, principal analyst and member of the Artificial Intelligence and User Interface Technologies team at market research firm Tractica (a sister research outfit to Light Reading), has answered this question in a very insightful article that highlights the need to focus on non-linear, abstract thinking: Crucially, he notes that such thinking is not limited to a niche set of jobs.

Check out his article, Outsmarting AI for Jobs.

Beccue will also feature in the line-up at the forthcoming Telco AI Summit in London if you wanted to join me in asking him more about this vital topic.

— Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

iainmorris
iainmorris
10/25/2019 | 8:15:26 AM
Some Linear Thinking
I disagree with some of the research that Mark highlights. I really don't think you can make a blanket assessment that manual jobs are more susceptible to automation than other types of work. For instance, some accountancy roles are clearly at risk and that profession has already undergone major changes. Similarly, a lot of the work done by paralegals to pull out documents containing similar references is the sort of thing that machine-learning systems can do. By contrast, it's actually quite hard to develop technology that would, say, clean a bathroom or office as effectively as a person. Yuval Noah Hariri and Martin Ford are two authors who have written about these dynamics in recent years.

Yes, we should not perhaps sensationalize, but nor should we downplay the risks and pretend that automation and AI isn't a major societal and ethical issue. There is already far too little serious attention paid to that by governments and organizations. I see parallels with the climate change debate. Greta Thunberg could be accused of sensationalizing that, and some of the points she makes are questionable, but at least she has got people talking about it - something long overdue.
