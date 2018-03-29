Alticast Commercializes CJ Hello Business Platform

SEOUL -- Alticast today announced that it has developed a big data-based business platform for CJ Hello, South Korea’s largest cable TV company. This platform will serve as the foundation for CJ Hello’s intelligent cable TV service called “Alaska” and will introduce an advanced UI/UX that manages the overall media service operation.

The business platform will systematically collect and analyze data generated during the service operation which CJ Hello will utilize for promotion and marketing. It will also provide functions such as content management, organization/settlement management, and promotion which will enable an improved system management and operation process for CJ Hello.

As a result, CJ Hello will be able to provide customized services tailored to their subscribers’ tastes, and deliver a personalized UI/UX, enhancing service competitiveness while helping to identify new revenue models through targeted advertising. This scalable platform will serve as a foundation to showcase various innovative data-based businesses. CJ Hello will be able to expand the platform in conjunction with the AI platform and cloud environment.

