& cplSiteName &

Alticast Commercializes CJ Hello Business Platform

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
3/29/2018
50%
50%

SEOUL -- Alticast today announced that it has developed a big data-based business platform for CJ Hello, South Korea’s largest cable TV company. This platform will serve as the foundation for CJ Hello’s intelligent cable TV service called “Alaska” and will introduce an advanced UI/UX that manages the overall media service operation.

The business platform will systematically collect and analyze data generated during the service operation which CJ Hello will utilize for promotion and marketing. It will also provide functions such as content management, organization/settlement management, and promotion which will enable an improved system management and operation process for CJ Hello.

As a result, CJ Hello will be able to provide customized services tailored to their subscribers’ tastes, and deliver a personalized UI/UX, enhancing service competitiveness while helping to identify new revenue models through targeted advertising. This scalable platform will serve as a foundation to showcase various innovative data-based businesses. CJ Hello will be able to expand the platform in conjunction with the AI platform and cloud environment.

Alticast Corp.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Ngena's global 'network of networks' solves a problem that the telecom vendors promised us would never exist. That doesn't mean its new service isn't a really good idea.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
April 9, 2018, Las Vegas Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
35% of Cloud Spending Is Wasted – RightScale
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Facebook: The Sick Man of Silicon Valley
Iain Morris, News Editor, 3/27/2018
FCC Eyes USF Funds Ban for Chinese Vendors
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 3/26/2018
IBM Faces Age Discrimination Accusations
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 3/22/2018
Sigfox Cloud Boss Fired Amid OSS Problems – Sources
Iain Morris, News Editor, 3/26/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
How to KonMari Your Office Click Here
Filling your office with things that bring you joy is the key to a productive workday.
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives