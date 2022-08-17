Firstlight Media and Google Cloud advance cloud OTT capabilities

TORONTO, Ontario – Firstlight Media today announced that it has achieved key milestones in its collaboration with Google Cloud to create the next generation of cloud-native OTT capabilities.

Advancing development activities announced at NAB 2022, Firstlight Media will be showcasing at IBC:

Personalized FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) channels running on Google Cloud and ready for scalable CTV monetization via pre-integration with Google Ad Manager across client, and server side environments.

Analytics dashboards built on a proprietary, unified data model, bringing together user engagement, content performance, and quality of experience metrics to help drive the business. Leveraging the Firstlight Media analytics platform, built on top of Google BigQuery and Looker, media companies can identify and target users at risk of churn to improve retention and identify new revenue opportunities.

Linear streaming through HLS and DASH on Google Cloud Media CDN, with an early version of low latency streaming using the LL-DASH protocol.

Read the full press release here.