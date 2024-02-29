Indosat eyes GPU-as-a-service with Nvidia collaboration

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) has signed an agreement to adopt Nvidia's full-stack AI platform in Indonesia, offering companies easy access to cutting-edge graphics processing unit (GPU) technologies to build next-generation digital services.

The memorandum of understanding, signed at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona by IOH subsidiary Lintasarta and the GPU chipmaker, aims to advance Indonesia to the forefront of the AI revolution.

IOH intends to leverage its data centers to enable a sovereign AI platform for driving innovation across the ecosystem.

The operator said its collaboration with Nvidia will establish the foundation to empower Indonesia to become an AI nation by providing the AI supercomputers that are now critical infrastructure.

The technology will be implemented by data centers operated by BDx Indonesia, a joint venture of IOH, Lintasarta and BDx Data Center.

In due course, Indosat and Lintasarta's Nvidia-powered AI cloud services will aim to develop a new generation of sustainable, hyper-connected AI-ready data centers.

GPU-as-a service

As part of the collaboration, Lintasarta will provide critical sovereign AI infrastructure and will become a Nvidia cloud partner, offering scalable AI cloud services following Nvidia reference architectures.

Lintasarta is also expected to provide GPU-as-a-service (Deka GPU) and give customers access to powerful AI capabilities tailored for high-demand computing tasks, including infrastructure, platform and bare metal services.

"This collaboration will empower the nation with cutting-edge AI technologies and cloud services, driving economic growth, job creation, and technological innovation," Bayu Hanantasena, CEO at Lintasarta, said in a statement.

IOH said that governments, enterprises and startups will gain access to a state-of-the-art AI cloud platform, including infrastructure, tools and software. This will catalyze innovation and increase productivity, optimizing processes and increasing efficiency across various industries.

Its partnership with Nvidia is the second AI collaboration that IOH announced at Mobile World Congress: The operator also signed a memorandum of understanding with Huawei focused on harnessing AI to optimize public cloud applications as well as on actively cultivating the development of AI talents.