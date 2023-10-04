Sponsored By

IaaS provider commits $1B to build European AI Supercloud with NvidiaIaaS provider commits $1B to build European AI Supercloud with Nvidia

NexGen Cloud said its AI Supercloud will support the development and expansion of AI models and research for European technology companies and governments, and will fall within the purview of European privacy regulations.

Kelsey Kusterer Ziser

October 4, 2023

2 Min Read
AI

UK-based infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) provider NexGen Cloud is committing an investment of $1 billion toward building its "AI Supercloud" in Europe. The company said it has already set aside $576 million in hardware orders with suppliers to support the project, which is scheduled to begin this month.

NexGen Cloud said the AI Supercloud will support the development and expansion of AI models and research for European technology companies and governments, and will fall within the purview of European privacy regulations.

The IaaS company is also taking a sustainable approach to the project by utilizing European data centers running on 100% renewable energy.

The AI Supercloud will include more than 20,000 NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs by June 2024. Organizations will be able to access the AI Supercloud via NexGen Cloud's Hyperstack platform, a Nvidia graphical processing unit (GPU) cloud platform.

Nvidia gets traction

"The AI Supercloud will empower businesses to gain competitive advantages in the next evolution of technology, all within the European jurisdiction and the data sovereignty and security that brings," said Chris Starkey, CEO of NexGen Cloud, in a statement. "Through our collaboration with Nvidia, we are going to deliver an AI Supercloud that will ensure that European enterprises can be globally competitive and ahead of competition."

Nvidia's GPUs for AI applications have been gaining traction as the telecom industry goes all in on AI – Nvidia's stock-market value has risen from $350 billion to $970 billion this year.

Light Reading's Iain Morris reported that Nvidia's meteoric rise comes as investors "have swallowed the story that companies will buy the chipmaker's graphical processing units (GPUs) to run a gamut of artificial intelligence (AI) applications, and just mentioning AI these days is enough to add a few billion dollars to your market cap."

However, Morris noted that supporting the economic case for deploying Nvidia's GPU's for AI could be difficult for some service providers: "The chipmaker's two-for-one AI and virtual RAN deal is unlikely to make sense to operators outside the most densely populated and fiber-rich cities."

Meanwhile, NexGen Cloud has partnered with Moore and Moore Investments Group (MMI) to assist in funding the European AI Supercloud project. The companies have created a dedicated fund for the AI Supercloud, which has also received investment from MMI's private investors.

"The Hyperstack AI Supercloud represents a powerful way to drive AI use, meeting compute demand, while also democratizing access to some of the most powerful GPU systems on the market," said John Moore, director of MMI, in a statement. "We believe firmly in the potential of this deployment and are excited to open up the opportunity in this venture to our investors."

About the Author(s)

Kelsey Kusterer Ziser

Kelsey Kusterer Ziser

Senior Editor

Kelsey is a senior editor at Light Reading, co-host of the Light Reading podcast, and host of the "What's the story?" podcast.

Her interest in the telecom world started with a PR position at Connect2 Communications, which led to a communications role at the FREEDM Systems Center, a smart grid research lab at N.C. State University. There, she orchestrated their webinar program across college campuses and covered research projects such as the center's smart solid-state transformer.

Kelsey enjoys reading four (or 12) books at once, watching movies about space travel, crafting and (hoarding) houseplants.

Kelsey is based in Raleigh, N.C.

See more from Kelsey Kusterer Ziser
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Editors' Choice

Featured Videos

IBM's Stephen Rose
AI & Machine Learning
IBM pushes watsonx's AI smarts into telecom
IBM pushes watsonx's AI smarts into telecom

Oct 4, 2023

5G
Connecting with Syniverse, “the world’s most connected company”® at MWC Las Vegas 2023
Connecting with Syniverse, “the world’s most connected company”® at MWC Las Vegas 2023

Oct 2, 2023

Boingo's Mike Zeto talks about the company's new innovation center in front of a wall of monitors.
Customer Experience
Boingo's Mike Zeto: Building better networks from the inside out
Boingo's Mike Zeto: Building better networks from the inside out

Sep 28, 2023

Two badly dressed men stand in front of a window that won't open.
Open RAN
MWC Las Vegas – We don't have time for open RAN
MWC Las Vegas – We don't have time for open RAN

Sep 28, 2023

GSMA CTO Alex Sinclair
Network Automation
GSMA's CTO highlights progress of network API program
GSMA's CTO highlights progress of network API program

Sep 27, 2023

Recently Added
Sep 12 - Sep 14, 2023
Tuesday, September 12 & Thursday, September 14, 2023
LEARN MORE