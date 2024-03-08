Sponsored By

Eurobites: Deutsche Telekom lands first 'Business GPT' customer

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Swisscom takes majority stake in Camptocamp; Telefónica renews energy-saving tie-up with Vertiv; Spotify raises prices in France in response to local tax.

Paul Rainford

March 8, 2024

2 Min Read
Deutsche Telekom headquarters
(Source: Deutsche Telekom, Photo: Norbert Ittermann)

  • Deutsche Telekom has landed its first customer for its "Business GPT" generative AI offering. UKA Group, a builder and operator of energy farms, has signed up for the service which, as its name suggests, is based on technology developed by OpenAI, the Microsoft-allied company that rose to prominence through its ChatGPT product. Deutsche Telekom says that the use of Business GPT, which was originally developed for the German operator's employees, allows UKA to retain control of its data in accordance with EU-wide and Germany-specific data protection laws.

  • Swisscom has taken a majority stake in Swiss IT services company Camptocamp as it seeks to increase its presence in what it describes as a rapidly growing market. Camptocamp's expertise is in the rollout of open source geo-information systems, enterprise resource planning systems and IT infrastructure management, employing around close to 200 people across Switzerland, France and Germany. Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

  • Telefónica has renewed its energy-saving agreement with Vertiv, a US-based provider of critical digital infrastructure and related technologies. Under the terms of the new agreement, Telefónica expects to save around 45GWh per annum within three years, equivalent to the energy consumption of about 13,000 homes in Spain. Vertiv has committed to introduce – guess what?! – AI to monitor data and equipment and be forewarned of potential failures, which could help extend the life cycle of the technology.

  • Spotify is to raise its prices in France following the government's imposition of a 1.2% tax on music streaming services, Reuters reports. The tax is meant to help support emerging artists but the Swedish company described it as misguided and said it would "simply come at the expense of listeners," who will now face the highest Spotify subscription rates in Europe.

  • EE, the British mobile operator owned by BT, has decided to stop using "what was your mother's maiden name?" as a security question for its customers because the answer is just too hackable. Instead, EE wants people to move to two-factor authentication. The move, which has been timed to coincide with Mother's Day on March 10, follows new research from EE that suggests two-thirds (64%) of the UK public still use their mother's maiden name as a security backstop for sensitive personal accounts such as banking and utilities.

Read more about:

AIEurope

About the Author(s)

Paul Rainford

Paul Rainford

Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

Paul is based on the Isle of Wight, a rocky outcrop off the English coast that is home only to a colony of technology journalists and several thousand puffins.

He has worked as a writer and copy editor since the age of William Caxton, covering the design industry, D-list celebs, tourism and much, much more.

During the noughties Paul took time out from his page proofs and marker pens to run a small hotel with his other half in the wilds of Exmoor. There he developed a range of skills including carrying cooked breakfasts, lying to unwanted guests and stopping leaks with old towels.

Now back, slightly befuddled, in the world of online journalism, Paul is thoroughly engaged with the modern world, regularly firing up his VHS video recorder and accidentally sending text messages to strangers using a chipped Nokia feature phone.

See more from Paul Rainford
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Abstract image of US one hundred dollar bill
Digital Divide
ACP funding extension not dead, but odds are 'low' – analyst
ACP funding extension not dead, but odds are 'low' – analyst

Mar 8, 2024

Fiber optic cables lie on a construction site
Broadband
The Buildout: Local ISPs score in Minnesota's $50M funding round
The Buildout: Local ISPs score in Minnesota's $50M funding round

Mar 8, 2024

Black and blue microchip.
Semiconductors
US govt leans on allies to further tighten China's access to chip tech – report
US govt leans on allies to further tighten China's access to chip tech – report

Mar 8, 2024

Indian flag with blue sky and a city in the background.
AI & Machine Learning
India adopts $1.25B initiative to boost AI capabilities
India adopts $1.25B initiative to boost AI capabilities

Mar 8, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Apple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint ResearchApple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint Research
Feb 23, 2024
2 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
ZTE MWC24 highlights
ZTE MWC24 highlights
Sponsored Content
Whale Cloud's MWC Barcelona 2024 Showcase: Revolutionizing Digital Landscapes
Whale Cloud's MWC Barcelona 2024 Showcase: Revolutionizing Digital Landscapes
Sponsored Content
Empowering Digital Ecosystems: Steven Cho Unveils Whale Cloud's Local X Series
Empowering Digital Ecosystems: Steven Cho Unveils Whale Cloud's Local X Series