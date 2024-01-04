AI, flying cars on tap for CES 2024AI, flying cars on tap for CES 2024
Brian Comiskey, director of thematic programs for the Consumer Technology Association, offers a preview of CES 2024, which is expected to draw about 130,000 attendees.
At a Glance
- Top 'horizontal' trends at CES 2024 will include AI, accessible/inclusive design technologies and sustainability (2:15)
- For flying car fans, this year's show will also showcase the eVTOL (electrical, vertical takeoff and landing) category (9:20)
- How supply chains, inflation and the broader global economy have caused a 'recalibration' within the tech industry (13:05)
Topics at CES, the massive consumer tech show held annually in Las Vegas, always run the gamut. The size and scope of the event typically present a challenge for showgoers, who want to take in much of what's on display while also focusing on things that are actually germane to their specific job or industry.
But certain themes do emerge at each CES, and this year's event, set for January 9-12 up and down the Las Vegas Strip, will be no different.
Brian Comiskey, director of thematic programs for the Consumer Technology Association, joins the Light Reading podcast to shed some light on a set of "horizonal" trends that will be the focus this year: artificial intelligence (AI), which is all over the CES 2024 schedule and show floors; accessible/inclusive design technologies; and sustainability-focused tech.
Also, expect 5G, Wi-Fi, IoT and other connectivity technologies to play big roles across all those trends. And, yes, CES 2024 will also showcase the latest in flying cars.
Comiskey also discusses attendance at CES 2024, which is expected to reach 130,000 this year – an increase from the 115,000 who attended last year's gadget fest.
Here are some topics we cover:
The three main trends that will emerge at CES 2024: AI, accessible/inclusive design technologies and sustainability (2:15)
The role of 5G, IoT, Li-Fi and other connectivity technologies and services in these trends (7:45)
Spotlight on CES exhibitors including Supernal, Hyundai's Advanced Air Mobility unit, and China's XPeng Motors. Plus, discussion of the broader eVTOL (electrical, vertical takeoff and landing) category (think flying cars) (9:20)
How supply chain issues, inflation and the global economy have caused a "recalibration" within the tech industry (13:05)
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like