Topics at CES, the massive consumer tech show held annually in Las Vegas, always run the gamut. The size and scope of the event typically present a challenge for showgoers, who want to take in much of what's on display while also focusing on things that are actually germane to their specific job or industry.

But certain themes do emerge at each CES, and this year's event, set for January 9-12 up and down the Las Vegas Strip, will be no different.

Brian Comiskey, director of thematic programs for the Consumer Technology Association, joins the Light Reading podcast to shed some light on a set of "horizonal" trends that will be the focus this year: artificial intelligence (AI), which is all over the CES 2024 schedule and show floors; accessible/inclusive design technologies; and sustainability-focused tech.

Also, expect 5G, Wi-Fi, IoT and other connectivity technologies to play big roles across all those trends. And, yes, CES 2024 will also showcase the latest in flying cars.

Comiskey also discusses attendance at CES 2024, which is expected to reach 130,000 this year – an increase from the 115,000 who attended last year's gadget fest.

