Podcast: Light Reading's Iain Morris on Huawei's future and what it means for China

Podcast: Light Reading's Iain Morris on Huawei's future and what it means for China6/1/2020
In this podcast, Light Reading International Editor Iain Morris and Editor-in-Chief Phil Harvey discuss whether stopping Huawei in the US and Europe will do much of anything to slow down China from becoming the world's dominant technology superpower in the next decade. They also examine the most recent court ruling against Huawei's CFO, and what it means as she fights extradition to the US.