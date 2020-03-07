Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Pandemic spotlights need for simplified and automated self-service tools – study

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 7/3/2020
Comment (0)

As the use of personal, in-home technical help diminishes during the pandemic, the need for broadband service providers and device makers to build and develop simplified and more automated digital self-service capacities is on the rise.

That's among the baseline findings of a survey of more than 600 consumers in the US and the UK from Sweepr, a startup that has developed a tech support platform underpinned by artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques for service providers and makers of routers, access points, IoT devices and other smart home products.

Fifty-five percent of those surveyed said they could not fix their own technical issues (such as raw connectivity, slow broadband speeds, issues with a modem or router or being able to access an online service like Netflix) when they cropped up over a 60-day period, a figure that rose to 73% among self-described, non-technical people.

The status quo of self-service tools is a mixed bag. Of those who failed to fix the problem on their own, 80% contacted customer support, and the rest just stopped trying. Additionally, 80% of all respondents who failed to fix problems on their own said they were transferred to a customer support center and discovered that a large majority (80%) of those live person half-offs were able to be resolved remotely without the need to send a technician to the home.

Although self-serve customer care tools are gaining adoption, there's still a big gap to overcome for service providers that utilize them. According to the study, consumers who tapped into a service provider's self-service tools said they were hard to find, and 71% said instructions for using self-service tools were not easy to understand.

The motivation for smarter self-service tools is pretty clear as consumers are highly motivated to avoid making service calls and experiencing possible long wait times, according to Sweepr CEO Alan Coleman.

Vast majority of problems are 'automatable'
With more than one in three survey respondents reporting that they spent an average of 90 minutes with tech support to deal with their issues, the opportunity is that 82% of the technical issues faced by surveyed customers are considered "automatable," explained Coleman, an exec who is late of Brite:Bill (now part of Amdocs) and Accenture. "Consumers have an appetite to self-serve."

The survey also found that service providers could be in prime position to offer more remote self-service capabilities, as relying on a broadband provider's online tools was slightly more favored and used by 38% of consumers, versus 37% for other online resources and 25% who asked for help and advice from family and friends.

But there's lots of ground to cover, as just 17% of successful resolutions were attributable to a broadband service provider's self-service support tools, the study found.

Using a voice-first approach, Dublin, Ireland-based Sweepr is targeting the remote, self-service market with an AI/ML and natural language processing platform. That focus, the company believes, enables it to take advantage of the proliferation of smart speakers and smart home hubs and use them to help sort out the context of in-home technical issues (i.e. "Why isn't Netflix working?"). The company also seeks to provide consumers automated and guided remedies and resolution paths before taking a last resort – ticketing and relaying the issue (with some underlying context) to a customer service rep of a service provider or consumer electronics company.

Sweepr, a company founded in 2017 that counts the Amazon Alexa Fund among its backers, is already working with multiple ISPs in North America and Europe representing about 50 million homes. It recently struck a partnership with AirTies, a maker of Wi-Fi access points and software.

Coleman wouldn't identify Sweepr's direct ISP partners. But they include both fixed and mobile service providers, including one that is delivering fixed 5G broadband service and a cable operator that has deployed chat bots and other self-service tools. He said inbound calls to the company have also increased during the pandemic as service providers seek out ways to better automate customer service capabilities as more people work from home.

Sweepr finds itself in a crowded field of customer experience and self-help vendors, including Veego Software, an Amdocs partner focused on IoT. Coleman acknowledges that others do focus on the diagnostic layer but sees Sweepr's differentiation stemming from its emphasis on the interaction layer.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
August 4-6, 2020, Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 7, 2020 Drive Down Your Network Complexity With Advanced Automation
July 7, 2020 Citizens Broadband Radio Service: A Game Changer for Private Networks
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 14, 2020 Where next for care in the Connected Home?
July 15, 2020 Pioneering in 5G SA: Learnings From China’s Deployments
July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
August 3, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
The 'Agile Titan' – An Advanced Supplier Model to Meet the Needs of 21st Century Networks By Josh Hirschey, General Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions and Mette Brink, General Manager, Amphenol Procom & Amphenol Antenna Solutions EMEA & APAC
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE