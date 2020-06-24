Light Reading's Leading Lights 2020: The Finalists

On behalf of Light Reading's editors, it is my pleasure to announce this year's shortlist for the annual Leading Lights Awards, our publication's way of recognizing the innovation in and continued evolution of the global communications industry.
The shortlist selection process is not an enviable task. It's interesting and educational and we do get to read about and hear from a wide range of companies. I want to thank everyone who took the time to submit entries and tell us about the companies they work for and the products and strategies that are making a difference in the industry.
The competition is tough and the companies making it this far should be really proud. We look forward to being able to raise a glass with you all and see you in person (we hope) next year. The winners, and the identities of this year's Light Reading Hall of Fame inductees, will be announced on Light Reading in August.
But before that happens, we need to get on with the business of revealing the finalists that our editors have picked in the 21 categories for the Light Reading Leading Lights Awards. The shortlist is below and on the following page.
In the coming weeks, the Light Reading team will write about the finalists and provide some insight into the shortlisted submissions.
The Finalists
Most Innovative Blockchain for Telecoms Strategy
Awarded to the company that has devised the most innovative blockchain-based strategy in the telecoms market during the past year.
- CSG
- Jio Platforms
- PCCW Global
- Whale Cloud
Most Innovative IoT/M2M Strategy
Awarded to the communications service provider, systems integrator or technology developer that has unveiled the most innovative Internet of Things/Machine to Machine (IoT/M2M) strategy during the past year.
- Aptilo Networks
- F-Secure (with Windstream and Actiontec)
- Incognito Software
- Plume
- ZTE
Most Innovative Security Strategy
Awarded to the communications service provider, systems integrator or technology developer that has unveiled the most innovative security strategy during the past year.
- A10 Networks
- Axis Security
- Keysight Technologies
- NetNumber
- Plume
- Sprint
- Synamedia
Company of the Year (Private)
Awarded to the privately held firm that stands out from its competitors, innovates constantly, makes investors proud and makes employees happy.
- Altiostar Networks
- Arrcus
- Cohere Technologies
- DriveNets
- World Wide Technology
- ZenFi Networks
Outstanding Components Vendor
Awarded to the components vendor that stands out from its competitors, innovates constantly, helps set the industry trends, makes investors proud and makes employees happy. NOTE: This category is suitable for 5G-related component strategies.
- Acacia Communications
- LotusFlare
- Precision OT
- Xilinx
Outstanding Digital Enablement Vendor
Awarded to the next-generation OSS/BSS/analytics/digital commerce systems vendor that stands out from its competitors, innovates constantly, helps set the industry trends, makes investors proud and makes employees happy.
- Amdocs
- Matrixx Software
- MDS Global
- Netcracker Technology
- Openet
- Whale Cloud
Most Innovative Business Cloud Service
Awarded to the communications service provider that has launched the most innovative business cloud service for enterprise and/or small or midsized corporate users during the past year.
- Comcast Business
- Orange
- Vonage
- Unified Office
Most Innovative Telco Cloud Product Strategy (Vendor)
Awarded to the technology vendor that has devised the most innovative telco cloud (virtualization, SDN/NFV) product strategy during the past year.
- Affirmed Networks
- Altiostar
- DriveNets
- Enea Openwave
- Netcracker
- Optiva
- Volta Networks
