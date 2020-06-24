Light Reading's Leading Lights 2020: The Finalists

On behalf of Light Reading's editors, it is my pleasure to announce this year's shortlist for the annual Leading Lights Awards, our publication's way of recognizing the innovation in and continued evolution of the global communications industry.

The shortlist selection process is not an enviable task. It's interesting and educational and we do get to read about and hear from a wide range of companies. I want to thank everyone who took the time to submit entries and tell us about the companies they work for and the products and strategies that are making a difference in the industry.

The competition is tough and the companies making it this far should be really proud. We look forward to being able to raise a glass with you all and see you in person (we hope) next year. The winners, and the identities of this year's Light Reading Hall of Fame inductees, will be announced on Light Reading in August.

But before that happens, we need to get on with the business of revealing the finalists that our editors have picked in the 21 categories for the Light Reading Leading Lights Awards. The shortlist is below and on the following page.

In the coming weeks, the Light Reading team will write about the finalists and provide some insight into the shortlisted submissions.

The shortlist for the Leading Lights Awards 2020 acknowledges more than 75 companies across 21 categories in the global communications industry.

The Finalists

Most Innovative Blockchain for Telecoms Strategy

Awarded to the company that has devised the most innovative blockchain-based strategy in the telecoms market during the past year.

CSG

Jio Platforms

PCCW Global

Whale Cloud

Most Innovative IoT/M2M Strategy

Awarded to the communications service provider, systems integrator or technology developer that has unveiled the most innovative Internet of Things/Machine to Machine (IoT/M2M) strategy during the past year.

Aptilo Networks

F-Secure (with Windstream and Actiontec)

Incognito Software

Plume

ZTE

Most Innovative Security Strategy

Awarded to the communications service provider, systems integrator or technology developer that has unveiled the most innovative security strategy during the past year.

A10 Networks

Axis Security

Keysight Technologies

NetNumber

Plume

Sprint

Synamedia

Company of the Year (Private)

Awarded to the privately held firm that stands out from its competitors, innovates constantly, makes investors proud and makes employees happy.

Altiostar Networks

Arrcus

Cohere Technologies

DriveNets

World Wide Technology

ZenFi Networks

Outstanding Components Vendor

Awarded to the components vendor that stands out from its competitors, innovates constantly, helps set the industry trends, makes investors proud and makes employees happy. NOTE: This category is suitable for 5G-related component strategies.

Acacia Communications

LotusFlare

Precision OT

Xilinx

Outstanding Digital Enablement Vendor

Awarded to the next-generation OSS/BSS/analytics/digital commerce systems vendor that stands out from its competitors, innovates constantly, helps set the industry trends, makes investors proud and makes employees happy.

Amdocs

Matrixx Software

MDS Global

Netcracker Technology

Openet

Whale Cloud

Most Innovative Business Cloud Service

Awarded to the communications service provider that has launched the most innovative business cloud service for enterprise and/or small or midsized corporate users during the past year.

Comcast Business

Orange

Vonage

Unified Office

Most Innovative Telco Cloud Product Strategy (Vendor)

Awarded to the technology vendor that has devised the most innovative telco cloud (virtualization, SDN/NFV) product strategy during the past year.

Affirmed Networks

Altiostar

DriveNets

Enea Openwave

Netcracker

Optiva

Volta Networks

