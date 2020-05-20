Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsOptical Networking Symposium 5G Networking Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Symposium
Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Verizon to support Movandi, Pivotal Commware, WNC 5G repeaters

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/20/2020
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – Verizon announced several new 5G milestones today, including the creation of a virtual lab to accelerate the development of new 5G solutions and applications for consumers, businesses and government agencies; 5G Ultra Wideband availability in San Diego this month, Verizon's 35th city to receive 5G mobility service; the roll out of 5G uploads in all existing 5G Ultra Wideband cities; and four new 5G technology partners who will help extend millimeter wave (mmWave) 5G coverage.

Verizon is building the network that will change how we live, work and play and this news marks significant leaps forward in 5G innovation. Verizon was first to 5G and we continue to drive the industry and our customers forward creating more options for consumers and businesses looking to tap into the power of 5G for work, entertainment and everything in between.

"Our customers' need for 5G is accelerating," said Kyle Malady, chief technology officer for Verizon. "We're building our 5G Ultra Wideband network to develop and enable the 5G innovations that will support changing the behavior of consumers, businesses and entire industries."

Virtual Lab -- Accelerating 5G Innovation
Verizon operates seven 5G Labs in the US and the UK, designed as incubators for the 5G technologies that will change how we live, work and play. The concept of the Labs is to create a physical space for customers, partners, entrepreneurs, students and others to work together and stress test their ideas on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. The global pandemic has changed how we work and Verizon has quickly adapted the Lab environment into a virtual space in order to accelerate the collaboration needed to use 5G to solve the numerous, pressing challenges facing society today.

Additionally, the space can be used to host virtual conferences, demo new solutions, host impromptu brainstorming sessions, etc. Verizon's newly acquired BlueJeans technology will play an important role in bringing the virtual lab to life.

Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband available in San Diego on May 28
America's Finest City will now be a 5G Ultra Wideband city. San Diego will be the 35th US city to have Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service when the network goes live on May 28. Verizon's 5G mobility service offers a powerful experience that impacts industries as diverse as public safety, health care, retail and sports.

In San Diego, 5G Ultra Wideband service initially will be concentrated in parts of Mission Valley near Westfield Mission Valley and SDCCU Stadium, Linda Vista along Linda Vista Road, Kensington near El Cajon Blvd, and in Banker's Hill on 1st Avenue.

When customers move outside Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area, the 5G-enabled device transitions to Verizon's 4G LTE network, the network more people rely on. In fact, reports earlier this year said that Verizon's 4G LTE is faster than other 5G networks in user-experience testing.

5G upload now available
Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network is synonymous with fast download speeds, but one of the biggest requests we've had since launching our 5G network is when uplink for 5G uploads will be available on Verizon. Starting today, customers can upload content using Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. This makes it easier to upload high-def videos to social networks, back-up work and school projects to the cloud and play massive multiplayer games.

Initially, customers should see upload speeds on 5G about 30 percent faster than 4G LTE. 5G upload is available in all 35 Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband cities, in our Chicago 5G Home market and in any stadium or arena with Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service.

Partnerships that enhance experiences for 5G mobile and home customers
Today, Verizon announced partnerships with Movandi Corporation, Pivotal Commware, Inc. and Wistron NeWeb Corporation (WNC) to provide cutting-edge extender technology that will amplify millimeter wave coverage in public spaces and in homes, buildings and more. Not only can extenders expand coverage inside, they allow more customers to add more devices to the network and enhance millimeter wave coverage at outdoor locations. Verizon is also partnering with Movandi Corporation, NXP™ and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to develop the latest chipset technology to enhance experiences and expand coverage for our 5G Home customers.

As we continue to expand mobile and home coverage across the country, Verizon will work with leading technology partners to further advance the 5G ecosystem and bring revolutionary 5G experiences to our customers.

15G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities.

25G upload coverage area differs from 5G download coverage area.

Verizon

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 21, 2020 Supercharge your Fiber Broadband Service: How open, disaggregated software-defined access networks can be a game changer
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 3, 2020 Fast Forward to IP-Delivered Video
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 8, 2020 Show me the money! Monetizing IoT security and parental control in connected homes
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 16, 2020 How to Evolve xHaul Networks for 5G
June 17, 2020 Communication Service Providers - Accelerating Time to Revenue
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei CloudMSE Solution Promotes Intelligent Upgrade of Communications Networks By Huawei
5G FWA, Game Changer for Fixed Broadband By Huawei
5G Power BoostLi Helps TIM Brazil Reduce Battery Theft Risks and Get Ready for 5G By Huawei
Altice Portugal RAN Reduces Electricity Bill Costs by 9% by Using Huawei 5G Power BoostLi By Huawei
Modernizing the Edge for Service Growth By Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE