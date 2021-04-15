Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium Open RAN World Digital Conference Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Telefónica incubator Wayra turns ten

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 4/15/2021
Comment (0)

It's now ten years ago that Telefónica announced plans to launch a startup incubator and youth apprenticeship program across its European and Latin American footprint.

In the intervening decade, the Spanish telco's Wayra division has invested almost €50 million (US$60 million) in 800 startups and helped create more than 10,000 jobs. Telefónica also noted that the investment has appreciated by more than 70% over this period, while 75 startups have now exited the Wayra portfolio.

Irene Gómez, director of Connected Open Innovation, the Telefónica unit that integrates Wayra, said more than 250 startups have also been able to work directly with Telefónica, "thus achieving one of Wayra's main objectives, that startups can scale their businesses with Telefónica."

According to Gómez, the work with Telefónica has helped generate more than €285 million ($341.3 million) in revenue for these startups.

Average investment in each startup has increased from €40,000 ($48,000) in 2011 to a maximum of €250,000 ($299,415) today. In addition, Wayra pointed to its joint venture strategy with other venture capital funds, including Oxford Capital, Axon Partners, Downing Ventures, GP Bullhound, Point Nine, Elaia Partners and Ascension Ventures.

Putting wind in its sails

The initiative was born from Telefónica's desire to foster innovation and talent in the countries where it operates, after being continuously frustrated by having to go outside its Latin American and European territories – and specifically to the US – to purchase the newest technologies and apps to meet the service demands of its customers.

Wayra, which means "wind" in the Quechua language spoken in parts of Latin America, now has a presence in nine countries across Europe (Germany, Spain, UK) and Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru).

It operates a total of seven hubs, as well as newer initiatives such as the Wayra X digital hub; Wayra Builder, a corporate venture builder to create, together with other investors, innovative startups born from internal Telefónica technology projects; and Wayra Next Trend, to promote innovative trends and applications.

In addition, the Wayra Activation Program provides free access to new technologies through Telefónica's own platforms.

More recently, the Wayra 5G Tech Lab was opened in Munich, Germany, to provide a 5G standalone campus network for developers. Wayra indicated that there are plans to turn its other hubs into similar "technological laboratories" where entrepreneurs can test and validate new technologies.

Incubator rivals

Telefónica's European peers have of course adopted their own incubation and accelerator strategies.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Deutsche Telekom's hubraum has been in operation since 2012, for example, while the Orange Fab acceleration program was established in 2013 and operates throughout Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Vodafone also operates various initiatives such as its Innovation Labs, F-LANE virtual acceleration program, TechStarter and more.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
April 21, 2021 Optimize Your OSS/BSS Journey to the Cloud: Getting There Faster and With Lower Risk
April 22, 2021 Exceeding Expectations in 5G mmWave: How Far Can We Go?
April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Upgrading to ATSC 3.0 and Streaming Video
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Use Case: China Telecom Xiamen and Huawei Enabled 8K VR Broadcast of Xiamen University's 100th Anniversary Celebrations Through 5G Super Uplink By Huawei
5G Use Case: China Mobile and Huawei Help Ningbo-Zhoushan Port Become World-Leading By Huawei
Top Security Challenges of 2020 Show Us How to Protect What's Next By Stephanie Chan, Cisco
Ensure 5G Network Slicing Quality With Automated Assurance and NWDAF By Radcom
How to Right-Size Your Network Operations With Converged SDN Transport By Donyel Jones-Williams, Director, Mass Scale Infrastructure Campaign & Product Marketing, Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Supporting cable technicians today and tomorrow By Robin Fenton, Vice President, Membership & Learning Operations, SCTE
Four ways to unlock more B2B opportunities and 5G value By Haifa El Ashkar, Executive Director, Corporate Strategy, CSG
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE