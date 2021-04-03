Samsung touts 5Gbit/s 5G speeds with EN-DC

SEOUL – Samsung Electronics today announced it achieved a breakthrough in 5G data speeds using E-UTRAN New Radio Dual Connectivity (EN-DC) technology. EN-DC technology enables mobile operators to boost 5G speeds and coverage by leveraging a 4G network.

In a demonstration carried out in Samsung's lab in Korea, the company successfully combined 40MHz of 4G frequency and 800MHz of 5G frequency in mmWave, achieving 5.23Gbps in data speeds to a single device. For the demonstration, Samsung used its commercial end-to-end solutions comprised of devices and network products. This includes the Samsung Galaxy S20+ smartphone, 4G radios, 5G radios (Compact Macro Link), and 4G/5G common Core (Link).

The demo used EN-DC technology, which enables operators to combine 4G and 5G to maximize the benefits of both networks, and deliver enhanced speeds, coverage and reliability. It also leveraged carrier aggregation which combines multiple channels of spectrum to gain greater efficiencies and boost data speeds over a wireless network. The successful demonstration provides a blueprint for delivering a rapid, stable and effective path to 5G service.

"Through this demonstration, Samsung is proud to achieve another breakthrough record in 5G data speeds, now spotlighting the power of using a dual 4G and 5G approach, delivered directly to a single user," said Ji-Yun Seol, Vice President, and Head of Air Technology Group, Networks Business at Samsung. "This reinforces our commitment to delivering the best possible 5G solutions to our customers and our ongoing support to help mobile operators accelerate the benefits of 5G services to their users."

This achievement is based on Samsung's years of 5G research and the company's strong commitment to enhance network experiences for every user. In 2018, Samsung began to show 5G's capabilities with one of the first multi-gigabit 5G New Radio (NR) data connections with speeds of more than 1.7Gbps (Link). In 2019, Samsung surpassed its record by reaching data speeds of 2.65Gbps (Link), which was followed by 4.3Gbps (Link) speeds in a 2020 demo. Today, attaining data speeds of 5.23Gbps, Samsung passes another barrier, using a flexible new approach in EN-DC technology.

"Mobile operators need to make the most of their finite spectrum assets in order to ensure user experiences that deliver the full value of 5G," remarked Ed Gubbins, Principal Analyst at GlobalData. "This achievement showcases Samsung's distinguishing ability to leverage an end-to-end portfolio and broad expertise that spans core, RAN and devices to help operators maximize the return on their 5G investments."

Samsung has pioneered the successful delivery of 5G end-to-end solutions including chipsets, radios, and core. Through ongoing research and development, Samsung drives the industry to advance 5G networks with its marketing-leading product portfolio from fully virtualized RAN and Core to private network solutions and AI-powered automation tools. The company is currently providing connectivity to hundreds of millions of users around the world.

