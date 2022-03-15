Eurobites: VEON sees credit ratings slide as Ukraine carnage hits home

…Proximus reach an agreement on the redevelopment of its headquarters in Brussels, reflecting the operator's ambition to "reinvent its workspace in such a way that it enables employees to work smarter, collaborate differently and innovate, whilst also being a source of inspiration and contact between colleagues, partners and customers."

…Qatar-based operator Ooredoo commit to flexible working as a permanent arrangement, following a trial which began last year. Employees will be given the option to work a "flexible day" and work from home two days a week. The operator is also trialing an arrangement whereby employees can choose to work from home at a location outside Qatar for up to four weeks a year.