Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Eurobites: VEON sees credit ratings slide as Ukraine carnage hits home

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 3/15/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Telefónica pals up with Pente for enterprise cloud services; Nokia goes underground in Chile; companies get ready for the hybrid working era.

  • VEON, the Amsterdam-headquartered but Russia focused telco, has had its credit ratings downgraded by agencies Fitch and S&P, reflecting "the significant deterioration of the Russian and Ukrainian operating environments in these countries," which is one way of describing the mayhem caused by Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, and the resulting wide-ranging sanctions being placed on Russia. Fitch revised VEON's credit rating from "BBB- to B+ with stable outlook," while S&P's rating was adjusted from BB+ to CCC+. In a statement, Serkan Okandan, VEON's CFO, tried to accentuate the positive, saying: "While the downgrades in VEON's credit rating by the rating agencies following the downgrade of Russia's sovereign rating was to be expected, it is important to note that VEON's geographic diversification and liquidity position has allowed the Group to maintain a rating above the sovereign rating of Russia."

  • Telefónica is working with Israel's Pente Networks on a managed 5G cloud service for enterprises, with initial proof-of-concept trials with customers expected to start later this year. According to the two companies, the service will allow enterprise customers to "benefit from the advantages of the cloud to build, manage and scale on-premise applications using familiar hyperscaler services and tools."

  • Nokia has deployed an industrial-grade private LTE network for Antofagasta Minerals at one of the company's copper mines in Chile. The network will initially connect a fleet of autonomous trucks, though in time it will support a wider range of operations. Nokia's AirScale radio equipment, mobile packet core, IP/MPLS service aggregation routers and Wavence microwave transmission all form part of the deployment.

  • It seems companies are getting themselves prepared for a (one day) post-pandemic future where "hybrid working" (some days in the office, some at home) becomes the norm. So far this week we have seen…

      BT agree to lease 65,000 square feet of office space at No. 3 Capital Quarter in the center of Cardiff as its new Welsh hub. The workspace will become at least a part-time home to up to 900 employees. As is becoming de rigueur these days, a roof terrace will be provided so that employees can make the most of the fabled Welsh weather.

      Proximus reach an agreement on the redevelopment of its headquarters in Brussels, reflecting the operator's ambition to "reinvent its workspace in such a way that it enables employees to work smarter, collaborate differently and innovate, whilst also being a source of inspiration and contact between colleagues, partners and customers."

      …Qatar-based operator Ooredoo commit to flexible working as a permanent arrangement, following a trial which began last year. Employees will be given the option to work a "flexible day" and work from home two days a week. The operator is also trialing an arrangement whereby employees can choose to work from home at a location outside Qatar for up to four weeks a year.

    BT has seen the future of work – and it involves tank-tops. (Source: BT)
    BT has seen the future of work – and it involves tank-tops.
    (Source: BT)

  • Safaricom has signed a multi-year contract with Intelsat to expand its LTE coverage in Kenya. Intelsat will provide the operator with both cellular backhaul over satellite and enterprise connectivity services. Nearly three-quarters of all Kenyans live in rural parts of the country, so widening access to LTE will help drive digital development in such hard-to-reach areas. Earlier this month Intelsat agreed a similar deal with Orange's Mali unit.

  • Deutsche Telekom has made a donation of €1 million (US$1.09 million) to the German Red Cross's Ukraine crisis appeal. The charity is currently taking over CEO Tim Höttges' LinkedIn account for a week, where it will report on aid measures being provided for Ukraine and its refugees.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
    March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
    Open RAN Digital Symposium
    April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
    March 16, 2022 Better Together: Extended Detection & Response and Connected Security
    March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
    March 23, 2022 How CSPs Can Unlock the Power of Location Data and Capitalize on Federal Funding Initiatives
    March 29, 2022 Transforming from Legacy Systems to an Agile, Cloud-based Approach Featuring AT&T
    March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
    March 31, 2022 Managing your Gateways, the Cloud Way – Cloud Managing your Subscriber’s Experience
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Building a Green and Low-Carbon Optical Network By Huawei
    From Network Automation to Network Intelligence, Huawei IntelligentRAN Ushers in New Era By Huawei
    Eoptolink Pushes Lower Power Limits for 400G and 800G Transceivers at OFC 2022 By Eoptolink
    Operators Unlock 5G's Potential for Enterprises and Consumers By Mehrdad Ekbatani, Product Marketing Manager, 5G Service & Network Automation, Amdocs Technology
    5G-Advanced Accelerates to Empower the Intelligent Connection of Everything By C114
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
    The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE