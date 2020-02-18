Sign In Register
Common Networks intros 802.11ay tech for wireless broadband

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/18/2020
Comment (0)

SAN FRANCISCO – Common Networks—a revolutionary wireless internet service provider (ISP)—today announced that it has launched the first commercial deployment of wireless rooftop hardware to customer homes that leverages the new 802.11ay standard, via the Talyn chipset from Qualcomm. The new 60Ghz hardware, currently live on customer homes, delivers 4.6 Gbps peak data rate in one direction — the highest data rate in the unlicensed spectrum — and will allow Common to offer its fastest internet service plan of 300 Mbps to more homes.

Common Networks is the first provider to leverage Qualcomm's Talyn chipset to bring internet to customer homes, combining Talyn with Common's own proprietary Wireless Graph Network technology to bring its highest speeds to more people than ever before. In addition to expanding access to Common's 300 Mbps plan immediately, the new hardware paves the way for the launch of a 1Gpbs home internet plan later this year. This furthers the company's mission to deliver fiber-class home internet speeds at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions.

Peregrine works with Common Networks' Wireless Graph Network software as part of their multi-spectrum, software-automated network. The unique network setup uses smart routing and monitoring to manage traffic across multiple spectrums, delivering reliable internet to homes while drastically lowering the initial costs of connection. Peregrine also leverages advanced networking software features from Terragraph by Facebook, such as time synchronization of nodes, which reduces radio interference that can be a challenge with high-speed wireless networking.

Common offers fast, affordable internet to homes using wireless technology, with free installation, all equipment included, and no contracts or extra taxes or fees. Common's monthly plans deliver up to 300Mbps for $49 per month. Later this year, Common will be releasing a new tier of 1 Gbps service, made possible by the Peregrine hardware.

Common Networks

