Sponsored By

Behind the scenes with Verizon 5G at Super Bowl LVIII stadiumBehind the scenes with Verizon 5G at Super Bowl LVIII stadium

Light Reading met up with Verizon on site at Allegiant Stadium for a behind-the-scenes tour of the permanent and temporary network infrastructure the carrier has deployed ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

Kelsey Ziser

January 3, 2024

At a Glance

  • Overview of Verizon's 4G and 5G network infrastructure at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (00:30)
  • How Verizon tests its infrastructure in venues (03:28)
  • Customer experience considerations and providing 5G access to attendees (07:40)

Event attendees likely don't think much about network connectivity at venues until they can't connect to social media or their family and friends. Verizon showed Light Reading what it takes to connect thousands of attendees and how the service provider has tested and deployed 4G and 5G wireless infrastructure at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

With Super Bowl LVIII coming up in Las Vegas on February 11, Verizon is ramping up testing its network at the venue. In December 2023, Light Reading met up with Vivencio Luna, senior manager of network performance for Verizon, on site at Allegiant Stadium for a behind-the-scenes tour of the permanent and temporary network infrastructure the carrier has deployed. Verizon supports over 75 large public venues in the US with 5G connectivity.

By Super Bowl Sunday, Verizon will have deployed nearly 250 mmWave radios to provide 5G coverage to seating areas, suites, lounges, the press box, concourse areas and entryways. Verizon's Test Force has also deployed additional fiber to the stadium. Attendees will also have access to C-band with 160MHz of spectrum.

In addition to providing connectivity to attendees, Verizon was selected in 2023 as the National Football League's (NFL) official private wireless network for coach-to-coach communications. As part of the five-year partnership deal with the NFL, Verizon will support coach-to-coach communications at the 30 US NFL stadiums.

Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript.

Here are a few topics we covered:

  • Overview of Verizon's 4G and 5G network infrastructure at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (00:30)

  • Connectivity available in stadium suite rooms (02:54)

  • How Verizon tests its infrastructure in venues (03:28)

  • Temporary network assets Verizon deploys for events at venues (06:18)

  • Customer experience considerations and providing 5G access to attendees (07:40)

  • Conducting network analysis after an event (08:26)

About the Author(s)

Kelsey Ziser

Kelsey Ziser

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Kelsey is a senior editor at Light Reading, co-host of the Light Reading podcast, and host of the "What's the story?" podcast.

Her interest in the telecom world started with a PR position at Connect2 Communications, which led to a communications role at the FREEDM Systems Center, a smart grid research lab at N.C. State University. There, she orchestrated their webinar program across college campuses and covered research projects such as the center's smart solid-state transformer.

Kelsey enjoys reading four (or 12) books at once, watching movies about space travel, crafting and (hoarding) houseplants.

Kelsey is based in Raleigh, N.C.

See more from Kelsey Ziser
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Image of a Roku Pro Series TV
Video Streaming
Roku moves upscale with 'Pro Series' TVs
Roku moves upscale with 'Pro Series' TVs

Jan 3, 2024

mobile apps messages
Digital Transformation
Vietnamese banks raised SMS charges to smooth path toward digital banking
Vietnamese banks raised SMS charges to smooth path toward digital banking

Jan 3, 2024

Illustration of smartphone connected to satellite
Satellite
Catching up on direct-to-cell in 2024: Testing, funding and stumbling
Catching up on direct-to-cell in 2024: Testing, funding and stumbling

Jan 3, 2024

Cord cutting, wireless, streaming television concept.
Video Streaming
US pay-TV subscriber base eroding at record pace
US pay-TV subscriber base eroding at record pace

Jan 3, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Featured Videos

5G
Informa Tech Interview with Huawei about voice evolution and innovations at 5G Core Summit 2023
Informa Tech Interview with Huawei about voice evolution and innovations at 5G Core Summit 2023

Dec 27, 2023

5G
GlobalData Released the High-Stability Core Network White Paper, Unveiling the First Reliability Standard of Core Network
GlobalData Released the High-Stability Core Network White Paper, Unveiling the First Reliability Standard of Core Network

Dec 27, 2023

Mobile Core
Zain Kuwait and Huawei talked with Heavy Reading for the voice communication evolution
Zain Kuwait and Huawei talked with Heavy Reading for the voice communication evolution

Dec 21, 2023

Editors' Choice
More News