Verizon lights up 5G Ultra Wideband across Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Residents across Ames, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City now have access to higher speeds and greater capacity from Verizon's award-winning 5G Ultra Wideband network. Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband brings power and performance comparable to a wired broadband internet connection to customers' pockets.

Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband enables people to do things on their mobile device that many could only do before when connected to their home internet service. This includes everything from downloading huge documents and streaming movies in HD audio and video, to playing console quality games and conducting video chats, video conferencing and FaceTime calls with clear sound and video.

Verizon's first 5G Ultra Wideband cell sites in each of these communities are now live, with even more coverage on the horizon. In the coming months, Verizon will deploy 5G Ultra Wideband service to downtown Iowa City, the University of Iowa campus, the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area including the Rockwell Collins campus, downtown Ames and Iowa State University campus.

Network enhancements in Iowa

These deployments use Verizon's recently acquired C-band spectrum. Verizon will deploy 5G Ultra Wideband using 100 MHz of C-Band spectrum in multiple Iowa markets, and will add even more bandwidth once all of its licensed spectrum is made available. This additional bandwidth, which will be available at the end of this year, will provide exceptional speed and capacity.

Lastly, the addition of 5G service in Iowa will result in exponential increases in data carried into and out of the cell sites serving the community, which requires upgraded fiber optic cable links. Verizon has increased the capacity on the fiber connections in many cell sites so they can carry 10 times the amount of data.

Read the full press release here.

