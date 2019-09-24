& cplSiteName &

5G + Cloud + AI + Ecosystem, Opening New World of Video

Samuel Chen, President, Cloud & Data Center Marketing, Huawei
9/24/2019

The next generation videos is a totally intelligent & personalized video service while AI technology is completely changing the experience of service operation. Video services like AR, VR and MR are coming to the market with the context beyond entertainment into vertical and industrial application. 5G smart connection and intelligent Cloud delivery will enable the new form of video services more effectively and efficiently in this generation.

At Huawei, we position video as the total enablement to all industries beyond entertainment service into AR, VR and vertical / industrial video services which leverage ultra-fast speed, and the exceptional capabilities of low latency and mega connections of 5G via Cloud delivery. We recently demonstrated our concept and solutions on 5G video services at the IBC 2019: https://www.huawei.com/minisite/ibc/.

In our views, video services in the 5G era will carry four characteristics:

  • Ultra-high definition UHD content including 4K, 8K and all other bandwidth demanding content will emerge in the market as mainstream.
  • Content universe on the cloud is everywhere and it facilitates efficient content aggregation to service provider to offer service diversity effectively.
  • Cloud delivery of video service will enable the new form of video services more effectively and efficiently
  • AI enables an intelligent video service with capability of “individualization”, “on demand” and “dynamic changing” experience.

Let’s take VR as an example.

While looking at the challenges in launching 5G VR services, we will consider two perspectives.

First, VR service suffers from complex terminal setup which requires powerful console, and cable connection to VR helmet, and the hardware is also very expensive (USD1500) that it is hardly be accepted by family mass market. If ever VR service goes mass adoption, transformation of VR hardware is desperately needed.

Second, VR experience demands high frames rate, such as 60FPS or 90FPS or higher for smooth playback, also requires very low latency <20ms for strong interaction on VR AR and gaming response. As a result an unnecessary large amount of traffic congestion in backbone and core network is created.

Interestingly, the possible to resolve these two issues at the same time has been proved in China. The answer indeed can be found at the edge of Telco network with Huawei Media Edge Cloud.

First, in order to get rid of the expensive VR set up but offer all-in-one VR glasses at a fraction cost of what it was. It can’t be achieved without moving VR capability from local console or PC onto the Cloud. From fast data transmission, huge storage and computation-intensive rendering tasks required by VR now are transferred onto the Huawei Media Edge cloud. It has greatly reduced the requirements of VR terminal and make it possible to let ecosystem VR manufactures to produce it in low price equivalent as a smartphone. Currently a 4K resolution VR headset is sold below USD250 in China and breaking through into the family mass market nationwide now.

Second, traditional centralized cloud service no longer meets requirements of low latency and large bandwidth of VR service which demands high frame rate, such as 60FPS or 90FPS or higher for smooth playback, also VR requires strong in interaction on 360 FOV and gaming response, as well as to high bandwidth consumption. Therefore, a decentralized cloud solution Media Edge Cloud is designed to extend the capabilities from central to the network edge for 2 purposes: 1) Deploying the VR rendering on the edge to reduces the use of 30% bandwidth during transmission and reduces the backbone traffic congestion . 2) Media edge shall effectively deduce the transmission distance for less latency to facilitate interaction experience improvement on 8K, VR, AR and gaming.

Most importantly Huawei Media Edge Cloud is designed open to ecosystem who actually can make use of this Telco network edge value to offer 3rd party services with advance QoS video experience and GPU driven applications to end users.

As said before the new form of video experience of 8K, VR/AR, Cloud gaming, is so demanding that it can only be achieved by video infrastructure moving closer to end user at the network edge. Because new video experience simply cannot be achieved easily without the computing power and media processing capability on the network edge. Only Telcos, by nature, are having this distinct and unique value on their network that no one does.

Once again Telco’s unique video service network positioning is being discovered again. With our solution Telco is possible to develop business media edge cloud as a capability business to ecosystem for vertical video service collaboration.

Huawei connects the ecosystem and solution to all video industries with focus on AI, Media Edge Cloud and Cloud services in 5G video generation

  • First, Infrastructure enablement, this is to include 5G, Giga broadband network, core network and data center.
  • Second, Technology enablement such as our Hisilicon chipset, Media Edge Cloud, VR AR development and AI capabilities,
  • Third, Cloud service enablement including our Huawei Cloud, Video Cloud, Cloud VR and managed service
  • Fourth, Ecosystem enablement (that) we develop and bridge our partners to all markets, to all regions and to all industries

This blog is sponsored by Huawei.

