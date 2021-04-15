Podcast: The Divide – David Gilford on local priorities for federal broadband funds





On this episode of The Divide, we hear from David Gilford, principal at HR&A Advisors and co-founder of the Broadband Equity Partnership: a consultancy focused on ending the digital divide in the US.

In partnership with the Benton Institute for Broadband and Society, the Broadband Equity Partnership recently issued a survey to 120 government and nonprofit broadband leaders across the country to assess local priorities for the federal government's broadband stimulus.

David joins the podcast to discuss the results of that research and the key takeaways for Congress as lawmakers negotiate legislation around President Biden's $100 billion broadband plan.

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of "The Divide" and "What's the Story?" Light Reading