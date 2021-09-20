Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Eurobites: Virgin picks Plume for 'smart home' services push in UK

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 9/20/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Orange turns to Ericsson for mobile money boost; Vodafone, ITU combine on mobile Internet initiative in Africa; BT's emissions target moves closer.

  • UK cable operator Virgin Media has teamed up with Plume, a mesh Wi-Fi specialist, to make Plume's HomePass smart home service available to all UK households – including those not covered by Virgin's network. HomePass works with all Internet service providers and uses cloud-controlled adaptive booster pods to create a "self-optimizing" Wi-Fi network throughout the home, as well as offering features such as device security, in-home motion sensing and parental controls. Virgin is charging £99 (US$135.51) for an annual HomePass subscription with one "SuperPod" as standard, with additional pods starting at £99 each.

  • Orange has turned to Ericsson's Wallet Platform to bolster its mobile money offering in 14 of the countries in its Orange Money footprint, starting with Senegal. Orange Money is now available to more than 60 million subscribers in 17 countries across Africa and the Middle East, where it facilitated more than €62 billion in transactions in 2020 alone.

  • Vodafone has joined forces with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to launch an initiative aimed at getting billions more people – many of them in Africa – to access the Internet through a smartphone by 2030. While mobile accounts for 86% of connections to the Internet in low- and middle-income countries, billions of people continue to use feature phones without an Internet connection, and the 2G market continues to grow – meaning that the "digital divide" becomes ever more stark. To coincide with the launch of this initiative, Vodafone, Vodacom and Safaricom have published the second Africa.Connected report, which examines how the use of 4G can be accelerated in sub-Saharan Africa.

  • BT has brought forward its target for net-zero carbon emissions from 2045 to 2030 for its own operational emissions and to 2040 for its supply chain and customer emissions. In 2020, the company announced that it had completed the switch to 100% renewable electricity worldwide and committed to moving the majority of its 33,000 strong commercial fleet to electric or zero-carbon emissions vehicles by 2030. (See The greenwashing of telecom.)

  • The UK government says that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will raise Amazon's pitiful record on proportionate tax payments when he meets up with company founder and noted space-botherer Jeff Bezos in New York today (Monday). As Reuters reports, Amazon's revenues in the UK increased by more than half in 2020, to £20.63 billion ($28.23 billion), but its UK division somehow paid just £18 million ($24.6 million) in direct taxes.

  • Sure has won a second major contract from the Isle of Man government, this one for managed wide-area network services. The company will be sole provider of managed WAN services for all government sites in the east of the island, including Douglas and Onchan.

  • UK-based Colt Technology Services has appointed Andrew Edison as executive vice president for sales, marketing and customer relationship management (that's a supersized lanyard right there) and Mark Beeden as chief of staff to the CEO. Both are in-house appointments.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    C-BAND Is Here – Will My Radio Work?
    Seamless Connectivity Fuels Industrial Innovation – Forrester Report
    The importance of collaboration in creating next generation technology
    Achieving low power 5G Open RAN Radios
    Disaggregation Ahead, Open RAN Challenges and Opportunities. A Panel with ADI, Vodafone, Facebook, Marvel
    vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
    Beamformer Antenna Technology
    TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
    nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
    October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
    Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
    October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
    5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
    October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
    5G Transport & Networking Strategies
    November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
    The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
    Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
    November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Open RAN Digital Symposium
    November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
    December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
    September 21, 2021 What Is the Role of AI in the 5G Future?
    September 22, 2021 Bridging the CDN Capacity Gap With Near 400Gbit/s Video Delivery
    September 23, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS® 4.0 Network (FDX & ESD).
    September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
    September 29, 2021 Voice over 5G: The future of voice services
    September 29, 2021 Number Portability – How important is it and why should I care?
    October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
    October 7, 2021 Open RAN 2021 Operator Survey: Results & Analysis
    October 7, 2021 Maximum Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
    Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
    Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
    Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
    5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    BT Demonstrates Architectural Benefits of Disaggregated Network By By Anuj Malik and Eugene Park, Acacia (now part of Cisco)
    Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry By Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE