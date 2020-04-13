Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Edgewater Wireless wields spectrum slicing to cut into Wi-Fi market

CxO Spotlight Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 4/13/2020
Comment (0)

Spectrum slicing is a key, new capability for emerging 5G networks, but similar principles are also being applied to Wi-Fi by Edgewater Wireless, a Canadian company that's been tightening ties to the cable industry in recent years.

Designed to boost throughputs and data efficiency on residential and commercial Wi-Fi networks, Edgewater Wireless's proprietary approach, billed as Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing, divides a block of unlicensed spectrum into multiple individual lanes for traffic to flow upon.

That capability can result in performance gains of 20 to 30 times, depending on the individual implementation and application, according to Andrew Skafel, Edgewater Wireless's president and CEO.

Edgewater Wireless president and CEO Andrew Skafel.
Edgewater Wireless president and CEO Andrew Skafel.

Using a highway metaphor, he says Edgewater Wireless's technology essentially spreads the bits out by carving out different lanes for each car to travel upon, rather than packing all the bits into a bus and requiring that bus to travel on a solitary lane.

Edgewater Wireless's current platform can create up to six individual "channels" – three in the 2.4GHz band and another three in the 5GHz band. A 12-channel offering is on the company's near-term roadmap, Skafel says.

He adds that Edgewater's approach is spectrum-agnostic, and that the company is keeping a close eye on developments surrounding the next-gen Wi-Fi 6 standard and developments concerning the 6GHz band after the FCC moved to open up that spectrum to unlicensed operations earlier this month.

"We view the FCC's move to free up more spectrum as a pretty strong endorsement for the need of Wi-Fi spectrum slicing," said Skafel, an exec who hails from Newbridge Networks (acquired by Alcatel in 2000) and InterWAVE Communications (bought by Alvarion in 2004). "It strongly validates what we're doing today."

Skafel also views Edgewater's technology as "complementary" to Wi-Fi 6, a new standard that introduces the use of subcarrier "resource units" that will enable service providers to dedicate capacity and create pseudo-wire type functions. However, Edgewater's approach can be implemented over much wider channels, he says.

Edgewater has baked its Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology into its own silicon. In addition to selling its own Wi-Fi access points under the "Aera" brand to cable operators and retailers such as grocery giant Kroger Co., Edgewater Wireless is also attempting to license its technology to vendors seeking to differentiate their Wi-Fi products.

Edgewater Wireless makes indoor Wi-Fi access points powered by its own chipsets under the 'aera' brand, but is trying to branch out with a technology licencing model.
Edgewater Wireless makes indoor Wi-Fi access points powered by its own chipsets under the 'aera' brand, but is trying to branch out with a technology licencing model.

Interest in Edgewater's products and technology from service providers has served as "a catalyst around licensing," Skafel said. Edgewater Wireless launched its licensing efforts last fall and discussions with other Wi-Fi vendors are underway, he added.

Cable connections
Some of Edgewater Wireless's recent industry-facing activities have centered on cable, with Mediacom Communications the first announced US cable op to deploy the company's Wi-Fi products for use in enterprise and hospitality venues.

In addition to participating in the first CableLabs UpRamp "Fiterator" startup accelerator program in 2016, Edgewater Wireless is collaborating with CableLabs on a relatively new open source project called Dual Channel Wi-Fi. This initiative aims to allocate dedicated channels for specific applications or traffic types that require lots of bandwidth or low latencies.

Skafel said Edgewater Wireless has also been responding to industry requests for proposal (RFPs) for new, advanced Wi-Fi products targeted to residential use and a variety of novel use cases being explored by cable operators.

Those use cases include the establishment of clear, uncongested and low-latency links between the broadband gateway and new Wi-Fi-enabled set-top boxes, a scenario that could reduce cable's reliance on coax-based, in-home networking between those devices. Another possible fit is online gaming and the use of advanced Wi-Fi technologies that can provide low-latency and high-speed connections to gaming consoles.

"The set-top box is a clear play" for Edgewater Wireless's technology, Skafel said. He noted that the use of spectrum slicing for Wi-Fi represents an emerging "paradigm shift" in service provider thinking.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from CxO Spotlight
Podcast: NTT Research President and CEO Kazu Gomi

Kazu Gomi discusses why NTT Research was formed, what it's working on and the ambitious goals of its IOWN initiative with Intel and Sony.

StackPath CTO: Service providers possess 'beachfront property' for the edge

But startup's broader play is to stitch together a global content delivery network footprint and a growing edge cloud that can run a wide range of bandwidth- and latency-sensitive services.

Optiva CEO seeks a 'second life' for cloud BSS specialist

CEO Danielle Royston has an aggressive new plan for the cloud-based BSS vendor and growing customer support, but it involves extra investment and ongoing losses that might not suit all of the company's investors.

How Altran plays a pivotal role in 5G, edge

Altran's key relationships in 5G software and edge initiatives have helped make it a $4.1 billion takeover target for Capgemini.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, NULL
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, NULL
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, NULL
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, NULL
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 14, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - A Viral Slowdown: The Effect of Health Concerns on the Value Chain
April 14, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - 5G Hitting the Mainstream for Devices in 2020
April 15, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Personalizing Customer Experience for 5G
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Third Time Right? CSPs Re-Discover the Platform Economy
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
April 17, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Network Automation: What’s Still Missing?
April 20, 2020 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 21, 2020 Programmable Infrastructure For Edge Computing: Unleashing Scalable Innovation
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
April 29, 2020 5G & FTTH Network Convergence - Impact on Physical Layer
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE