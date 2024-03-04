Sponsored By

Eurobites: Nissan blames UK's planned 2G switch-off for withdrawal of EV app

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Vodafone extends open RAN work with Intel; Altibox Carrier pushes fiber through Norwegian mountains; Della Valle calls time on Vodafone's old boys' club.

Paul Rainford

March 4, 2024

2 Min Read
Nissan Leaf being charged on the street
Owners of pre-2016 Nissan Leaf and e-NV200 cars have been left feeling abandoned.(Source: marc zakian/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • Japanese carmaker Nissan has removed app support for its older electric vehicles in the UK, blaming the anticipated switch-off of the country's 2G network for the decision. As the BBC reports, owners of around 3,000 pre-2016 Nissan Leaf and e-NV200 cars – which are fitted with 2G control units to communicate with the app – have been left feeling abandoned by the announcement. However, the UK government has previously said that operators have until 2033 to switch off 2G, and no operator has yet done so. The app offered remote access for features such as charging the car at times when the electricity supply is cheaper.

  • Vodafone is extending its work with Intel and Malaga University on optimizing advanced algorithms for use in open RAN platforms. The initial areas of focus include evolving the open RAN architecture and using the likes of AI and machine learning  to develop ultra-efficient algorithms for 5G massive MIMO, which is used to increase capacity in urban areas. Algorithms generated by the research could then be integrated into test silicon produced by Intel.

  • Altibox Carrier has built a new section of Norwegian fiber infrastructure, running from Rennesøy and Green Mountain data center in Stavanger to the Bulk and Ulven Stack EMEA in Oslo. The cable crosses three mountain ranges and is buried for the whole 485km. The new route, says the company, will provide significantly lower latency between Norway and the rest of Europe.

  • Margherita Della Valle, who was appointed CEO of Vodafone last year, is on a mission to end what one unnamed employee has described as the "macho culture" at Vodafone, according to the Financial Times (paywall applies). Another "insider" tells the FT that the UK-based operator feels more inclusive under her leadership compared to the testosterone-fueled days of yore.

  • Swisscom is extending its Enterprise Mobile product to its small-business customers, giving them, among other things, the option to make calls via Microsoft Team calls anywhere on any device using their mobile number. Subscriptions to the service provide access to speeds of up to 2 Gbit/s and what Swisscom calls "prioritized data transmission."

Read more about:

Europe

About the Author(s)

Paul Rainford

Paul Rainford

Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

Paul is based on the Isle of Wight, a rocky outcrop off the English coast that is home only to a colony of technology journalists and several thousand puffins.

He has worked as a writer and copy editor since the age of William Caxton, covering the design industry, D-list celebs, tourism and much, much more.

During the noughties Paul took time out from his page proofs and marker pens to run a small hotel with his other half in the wilds of Exmoor. There he developed a range of skills including carrying cooked breakfasts, lying to unwanted guests and stopping leaks with old towels.

Now back, slightly befuddled, in the world of online journalism, Paul is thoroughly engaged with the modern world, regularly firing up his VHS video recorder and accidentally sending text messages to strangers using a chipped Nokia feature phone.

See more from Paul Rainford
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

China Mobile logo on an office building in Shanghai, partially covered by tree branches.
5G
China Mobile plots 5G-Advanced rollout while others stay on sidelines
China Mobile plots 5G-Advanced rollout while others stay on sidelines

Mar 4, 2024

Silhouette of a person holding a smartphone with NTT logo on it, NTT logo also displayed on a screen in background
Regulatory & Politics
Bill to revise 'NTT Law' approved in Japan amid strong opposition from rival telcos
Bill to revise 'NTT Law' approved in Japan amid strong opposition from rival telcos

Mar 4, 2024

A semiconductor chip
Semiconductors
India approves $15B plans to advance chip ecosystem
India approves $15B plans to advance chip ecosystem

Mar 4, 2024

Nokia's booth at MWC 2024
Open RAN
Nokia launches new salvos against Ericsson and Intel in open RAN
Nokia launches new salvos against Ericsson and Intel in open RAN

Mar 4, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Apple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint ResearchApple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint Research
Feb 23, 2024
2 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
Delivering Affordable Broadband Everywhere
Delivering Affordable Broadband Everywhere
Sponsored Content
TELUS and Samsung Networks are bringing vRAN, Open RAN to Canada
TELUS and Samsung Networks are bringing vRAN, Open RAN to Canada
Howard Watson
AI & Machine Learning
BT's Howard Watson on what's next for AI in telecom
BT's Howard Watson on what's next for AI in telecom