Eurobites: Nissan blames UK's planned 2G switch-off for withdrawal of EV app
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Vodafone extends open RAN work with Intel; Altibox Carrier pushes fiber through Norwegian mountains; Della Valle calls time on Vodafone's old boys' club.
March 4, 2024
Japanese carmaker Nissan has removed app support for its older electric vehicles in the UK, blaming the anticipated switch-off of the country's 2G network for the decision. As the BBC reports, owners of around 3,000 pre-2016 Nissan Leaf and e-NV200 cars – which are fitted with 2G control units to communicate with the app – have been left feeling abandoned by the announcement. However, the UK government has previously said that operators have until 2033 to switch off 2G, and no operator has yet done so. The app offered remote access for features such as charging the car at times when the electricity supply is cheaper.
Vodafone is extending its work with Intel and Malaga University on optimizing advanced algorithms for use in open RAN platforms. The initial areas of focus include evolving the open RAN architecture and using the likes of AI and machine learning to develop ultra-efficient algorithms for 5G massive MIMO, which is used to increase capacity in urban areas. Algorithms generated by the research could then be integrated into test silicon produced by Intel.
Altibox Carrier has built a new section of Norwegian fiber infrastructure, running from Rennesøy and Green Mountain data center in Stavanger to the Bulk and Ulven Stack EMEA in Oslo. The cable crosses three mountain ranges and is buried for the whole 485km. The new route, says the company, will provide significantly lower latency between Norway and the rest of Europe.
Margherita Della Valle, who was appointed CEO of Vodafone last year, is on a mission to end what one unnamed employee has described as the "macho culture" at Vodafone, according to the Financial Times (paywall applies). Another "insider" tells the FT that the UK-based operator feels more inclusive under her leadership compared to the testosterone-fueled days of yore.
Swisscom is extending its Enterprise Mobile product to its small-business customers, giving them, among other things, the option to make calls via Microsoft Team calls anywhere on any device using their mobile number. Subscriptions to the service provide access to speeds of up to 2 Gbit/s and what Swisscom calls "prioritized data transmission."
