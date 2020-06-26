Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Women In Comms

WiCipedia: How tech can evolve beyond performative activism

WiCipedia Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor 6/26/2020
Comment (0)

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: How companies can get past performative activism; steps to support women at work; Melinda Gates does it again; and more.

  • Tech has a history of performative activism – press releases about commitment to diversity, hiring goals, heartstrings marketing... and not much actual change. In response, Fast Company wrote an open letter to tech companies to tell them how to make a difference. After the #MeToo movement, which made only a small dent in harassment and discrimination in the industry, more needs to be done so that the Black Lives Matter movement a lasting effect. So how can companies make that happen? Maelle Gavet, author of the forthcoming book "Trampled by Unicorns: Big Tech's Empathy Problem and How to Fix It," says that we have to reinvent history to expect a different outcome. We can't keep relying on the same old tactics if we want real, substantive change. In short, it comes down to companies asking questions about their values, their intentions and their methods: Asking why they do things the way they do and if they're really, truly effective. Asking about repercussions for bad actors who may be high up on the hiring chain, and how strong their commitment to a cause might be. This is no easy feat. As Gavet puts it, "It will take time, perseverance, participation of everyone, and a lot of empathy to find some answers." (See WiCipedia: How companies can align values with profits.)

    Is tech ready for its butterfly moment?
    (Source: Pixabay)
    (Source: Pixabay)

  • Women have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, so Forbes compiled a list of 10 ways to help women at work during a crisis. From simply building awareness to supporting the whole person (instead of just the part that produces content/makes money) to providing resources that will get them to the next level, there are lots of moves companies can make to elevate female (and other minority) employees. And if you're all about that podcast life, we highly recommend this list of 10 podcasts about diversity and inclusion at work. There are some real changemakers in this list who may just give you some new ideas on approaching complex issues. (See WiCipedia: COVID-19 layoffs affect women more.)

  • As if Melinda Gates hasn't done enough for gender equality, she's now committing $30 million to organizations that are attempting to "expand women's power and influence" in the US over the next decade. This is in addition to the $1 billion that Gates previously set aside for the gender equality battle, Biz Journals reports. The initial $20 million will be through Gates's Pivotal Ventures' Equity Can't Wait Challenge, and it will be dispersed between two main initiatives, with smaller amounts of the remaining $10 million divvied up between finalists. Gates stated, "The entrenched inequalities that divide America – race, gender, class – will not go away without systems-wide change. This challenge is seeking bold ideas to dismantle the status quo and expand power and influence for women of all backgrounds." (See WiCipedia: Tech's Litigation 'Wake-Up Call' & Gates Donates $1B for Gender Equality.)

  • Board diversity often means getting more women at the table. Unfortunately, racial board diversity is years behind. HR Dive explains that only 4.6% of Fortune 500 board members are women of color (compared to 17.9% of White women). Interestingly, while 44% of White board members were formerly CEOs of companies, only 19% of BIPOC board members have held those high-up roles, instead bringing niche business or division head experience. So racially diversifying a board might not be so simple; we may need to start at the C-suite instead. Yet there are a plethora of barriers for people of color who are aiming for the corner office, explains an article in Bloomberg, and unconscious bias – either through "subtle slights or outright discrimination" – runs deep in the tech industry. For a detailed history and stories of those who have persevered despite the bias, we strongly recommend reading through the article. (See WiCipedia: Diverse Boards Are the Future & UK Gov't Deals With Online Abuse.)

  • A new report from a large nonprofit tech training program, ​NPower, has released two years of data on Black and Latinx women who are pursuing careers in tech, and the challenges they faced along the way. In a press release, the CEO of NPower, Bertina Ceccarelli, said that the report is one of the biggest of its kind and focuses specifically on women of color from underserved areas and what it took for them to access education and training in their chosen field. The goal of the study is to increase the amount of women (both teachers and students) in the NPower tech training program to 40% in the next year and a half. The research was funded with a $1.64 million two-year grant from the Citi Foundation's Breaking Through, Rising Up: Strategies for Propelling Women of Color in Technology program. (See WiCipedia: A post-pandemic restructuring opportunity for WiT.)

    — Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Achieve Transformative Revenue Growth Using “Location Intelligence”
    Cybersecurity for Small and Midsized Businesses: A New Opportunity for Service Providers
    Case Study: How Service Providers Can Deploy a Cloud-Based Security Service at a Low Cost
    White Paper: Get Effective Layered Security Protection from Threats Inside and Outside Service Provider Networks
    White Paper: Cisco 8000 Series Routers: Trustworthy Hardware Designed to Protect Against Threats and Attacks
    Modernize your network edge with ASR 9000 series
    White Paper: The Cisco 8000 Series Router: A Breakthrough in Routing
    White Paper: IOS XR7: The New Operating System that is Thin, Fit and Modern
    Educational Resources Archive
    More Blogs from WiCipedia
    WiCipedia: Facial recognition tech's heyday is over

    This week in our WiC roundup: New resources for women of color in tech; facial recognition software gets put on hold; the 'pipeline' excuse is getting old; and more.

    WiCipedia: Black female founders take on VC discrimination

    This week in our WiC roundup: Black female founders fight for a bigger slice of VC funds; can tech be less racist before society at large is?; COVID-19's impact on women of color; and more.

    WiCipedia: How companies can align values with profits

    This week in our WiC roundup: The pandemic could negatively affect diversity efforts; companies like Cisco are aligning money with ethics; queer women and nonbinary people in tech get their own who's who list; and more.

    WiCipedia: A post-pandemic restructuring opportunity for WiT

    This week in our WiC roundup: A free coding bootcamp for African American women in the UK; Google's diversity initiative conundrum; a 'new normal' for women in tech; and more.

    More
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
    July 15, 2020, Online Seminar
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
    Leading Lights Awards
    September 22, 2020,
    Global Telecoms Awards
    November 19, 2020, London, UK
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    June 29, 2020 Building a DN-Oriented 5G Core
    June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
    July 1, 2020 5G Phase 2: What’s next after eMBB and FWA?
    July 7, 2020 Drive Down Your Network Complexity With Advanced Automation
    July 7, 2020 Citizens Broadband Radio Service: A Game Changer for Private Networks
    July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
    July 15, 2020 Pioneering in 5G SA: Lessons From China’s Deployments
    July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
    July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
    July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
    'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
    The 'Agile Titan' – An Advanced Supplier Model to Meet the Needs of 21st Century Networks By Josh Hirschey, General Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions and Mette Brink, General Manager, Amphenol Procom & Amphenol Antenna Solutions EMEA & APAC
    SD-WAN for SPs: Look Before You Leap By John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President, Products, Fortinet
    QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Supports Rakuten Mobile's World-First Fully Virtualized Cloud Native Mobile Network By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE