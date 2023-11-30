Decentralized wireless (DeWi) company Helium Mobile just launched a new $20 per month unlimited data plan. The company is part of what Boris Renski, GM of Wireless at Nova Labs, calls the "hybrid networks trend" where a wireless operator aggregates its network infrastructure from multiple sources.

One type of hybrid network is "Google Fi, which has historically relied on multiple carriers to deliver services to their consumers," Renski says during the podcast. "Or it can even be different types of radio technology, which is common among some of the cable operators such as Xfinity Mobile or Spectrum. They aggregate a network of Wi-Fi access points and cellular radios and then sell that as a single consumer service."

In addition to his role at Nova Labs, parent company of Helium Mobile, Renski is also co-founder of FreedomFi, a company that develops software for "crowdsourced 5G networks." FreedomFi was acquired by Nova Labs in August 2022.

For its macro network, Helium is utilizing T-Mobile's 5G network. Renski says that Helium is also expanding its independent network of cellular radios and Wi-Fi access points and currently has over 10,000 hotspots deployed nationally.

In August, Helium launched a pilot Wi-Fi hotspot in Miami to provide customers with $5 a month subscriptions for unlimited data. Renski says the new $20 per month plan will be available nationwide.

