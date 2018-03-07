& cplSiteName &

Capex Growth Will Double for Internet Content Providers

Phil Harvey
7/9/2018
50%
50%

Internet content providers (ICPs) are gaining customers, spending more on infrastructure, creating more Internet traffic than ever before. These firms -- like Netflix, Facebook, Amazon, parts of Google and Baidu -- are set to spend more in global capex than fixed-line telcos in just a few years.

Ovum’s Communications Provider Revenues & Capex Forecast 2017-22 Report shows that communications provider spending around the world will climb by more than 6% annually by 2022. But those ICPs are absolutely on fire.

ICP capex will jump by more than 100% over the next five years, from $81 billion in 2017 to $172 billion in 2022, according to Upin Dattani, principal financial analyst at Ovum. Dattani tells Light Reading that "all types of communications providers" will see capex increases "especially as 5G business models develop."

Dattani said by 2022, Ovum predicts ICP capex could double, overtaking that of fixed-line communications service providers (CSPs), a prediction that shows just how fast these companies are growing regarding revenue and influence.

"We effectively had a year when the revenue growth for ICPs was 15% last year in 2017 -- 14.7%, according to our projections and estimates," he said. "We've got that at 13% for 2018. It's a similar kind of high level."

Even as customer growth slows in some markets, ICP companies, as a group, will still be "over 10% growth on the revenue side, and out on the capex side that's 15% to 20% growth in the next couple of years," Dattani said.

Just look at two of the top ICPs to see the trend in action. Facebook said earlier that expects to spend about $15 billion on capex this year -- the high end of the company's prior estimates -- on data centers, servers, network infrastructure and office space. (See Six Key Takeaways From Facebook's Q1 Earnings Call.)

Google (Nasdaq: GOOG)'s parent company, Alphabet Inc. , spent $7.7 billion on capital investments in the first quarter of 2018, up from $2.4 billion year-over-year. Much of that investment is going to Google data centers and property acquisition, but the investment is all geared toward driving the company to grow. (See Alphabet Splashes $7.7B on Capex Spree.)

"They're only two of the companies," said Dattani, of Facebook and Google. "The other companies are not growing investment or revenues anywhere near as much, but there's a chance it [global ICP capex] possibly grows even quicker."

Source: Ovum
Source: Ovum

For background, Ovum measures fixed and mobile CSPs (telcos), ICPs and carrier-neutral providers (CNPs) -- tower companies and data center hosters, like American Tower Corp. (NYSE: AMT) or Equinix Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX).

According to Ovum's tally, CSPs (fixed and mobile) spent $306 billion on capex in 2017, leading ICPs ($81 billion) and CNPs ($11 billion).

— Phil Harvey, US News Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Ovum Survey Shocker: OTT Video Calling Is More Popular Than OTT Voice
James Crawshaw, Senior Analyst – Service Provider IT and Automation, Heavy Reading, 7/5/2018
Sprint + T-Mobile = Security Risk?
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 7/4/2018
Apple Reportedly Drops Intel for 5G Modems
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 7/5/2018
The US 5G 'Lead' Over Europe Is Bluster
Iain Morris, News Editor, 7/6/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives