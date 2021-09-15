Zype snaps up TV and mobile app publisher MAZ Systems

NEW YORK – Zype, the leading video API and infrastructure platform, today announced it has acquired MAZ Systems, a leading OTT app publishing platform for connected TV and mobile devices. With MAZ, Zype adds no-code OTT TV and mobile app automation to help enterprise video publishers create streaming experiences for the billions of people who watch streaming video every day. The combination of the companies brings Zype to more than 80 employees on four continents. The company now supports over 900 video apps and playout channels available to over 2 billion people worldwide.

With MAZ, Zype now supports automated app publishing across all major mobile, tablet, connected TV, web browsers, and gaming console devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung Tizen, Vizio, LG, Android TV, and Xbox.

The acquisition demonstrates Zype's commitment to an open and connected video ecosystem with its modular approach. Video publishers can leverage the Zype API and MAZ automation along with their choice of online video platform, encoding, CDN, or video player, and integrate with their choice of ad-serving, payment, and data management platforms.

MAZ customers will continue to have access to all products and services, in addition to Zype's full-stack video API and infrastructure, including Zype's Playout, CRM, and CMS solutions.

MAZ Systems

Zype