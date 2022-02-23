Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Philo teams with Kin to deliver first slate of original programming

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/23/2022
Comment (0)

SAN FRANCSICO – Today, Philo announced it has inked a deal with entertainment company Kin to bring Boss Moves, with Love and Hip-Hop star Rasheeda Frost, better known as Rasheeda, to the platform marking their first foray ever into original programming.

The series will also be available, via Kin, across YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. In addition, Philo will bring to its digital platform more than 65 hours of Kin's women's lifestyle content, including Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Really, Truly, Maybe with Christina Milian, and Heart of the Batter with Jordin Sparks. The library of Kin's programs will be available as part of Philo's base package for all subscribers. Boss Moves will begin shooting later this month and will include twelve thirty-minute episodes.

In this new series, premiering April 2022, Rasheeda will welcome audiences into her homes and businesses and behind the scenes of her many financial decisions. Whether she's tackling the restaurant game with Frost Bistro & Bar or international real estate with the purchase of a home in The Bahamas - nothing is out of bounds when it comes to Rasheeda.

Kin
Philo

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Key Role Resource Management Plays in 5G
Next Generation Central Office - Converged Edge Architecture
eBook: Accelerate growth and innovation: a modern approach to order management
Appledore Research Report: Digital Workflows in the Cloud: Connecting the Customer to the Network
Aberdeen Report: Customer Operations in Telecommunications
Traffic Visibility: The Fast Path to SASE Success
eBook: Telecommunications 2021 Book of Knowledge
TM Forum Report: Order Management for the 5G Era
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
February 28, 2022 50G PON Builds a Sustainable Development of Broadband Network
March 1, 2022 How Superb Networks Boost Value for CSPs
March 2, 2022 Untapping Value of Viewer Engagement: Liberty Global Case Study
March 8, 2022 Unlock the $3.8 Trillion 5G B2B Opportunity With Better CX in BSS
March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
The Money Is in the Verticals – How Analytics Unlocks 5G Value By Atul Purohit, Head of Technology (Europe Customer CTO), Cloud & Network Services, Nokia
What’s on the Horizon for Cloud Management? By Daniel Fey, for Nokia
MTN Group and Huawei ADN Nominated by GSMA for the GLOMO Award "Best Network Software Breakthrough" By Huawei
XGS-PON Moves Center Stage By ZTE
MTN Group and Huawei ADN Nominated by GSMA for the GLOMO Award 'Best Network Software Breakthrough' By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE