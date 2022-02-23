Philo teams with Kin to deliver first slate of original programming

SAN FRANCSICO – Today, Philo announced it has inked a deal with entertainment company Kin to bring Boss Moves, with Love and Hip-Hop star Rasheeda Frost, better known as Rasheeda, to the platform marking their first foray ever into original programming.

The series will also be available, via Kin, across YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. In addition, Philo will bring to its digital platform more than 65 hours of Kin's women's lifestyle content, including Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Really, Truly, Maybe with Christina Milian, and Heart of the Batter with Jordin Sparks. The library of Kin's programs will be available as part of Philo's base package for all subscribers. Boss Moves will begin shooting later this month and will include twelve thirty-minute episodes.

In this new series, premiering April 2022, Rasheeda will welcome audiences into her homes and businesses and behind the scenes of her many financial decisions. Whether she's tackling the restaurant game with Frost Bistro & Bar or international real estate with the purchase of a home in The Bahamas - nothing is out of bounds when it comes to Rasheeda.

