Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

MediaKind ups Allen Broome to CEO

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/16/2021
Comment (0)

FRISCO, TEXAS – MediaKind, a global change leader in media technology and services, today announces the appointment of Allen Broome as CEO. Broome has led MediaKind's Research and Development organization for the past two years as the company's CTO. Before joining MediaKind, Broome led pivotal technology change in the media industry for over 20 years, including most recently as VP Cloud Engineering at Comcast Cable.

Since joining MediaKind in October 2019, Broome has helped advance the company's teams in the industrialization of broadcast-quality OTT streaming while also reshaping its portfolio to enable full-service solutions. Under his technology leadership, MediaKind's 11-time Emmy-winning Engineering team has successfully broken down the barriers of live video delivery.

Allen Broome, CEO, MediaKind, said: "I am excited to lead the amazing MediaKind team into this next chapter and to continue to drive our innovation leadership in the media industry. Our goal is to give our customers the freedom to stream live without limits. We've tackled the many complex barriers of live video delivery to unlock unprecedented efficiency and ensure quality and low latency at any scale – enabling our customers and partners to focus on their own next-level creativity in content and experience."

Angel Ruiz, Chairman of the Board, MediaKind, said: "The Board would like to thank Matt McConnell for his service and leadership and wish him well for the future. With the elevation of Allen Broome to CEO, we have a true Engineering visionary at the heart of our company. Allen is well equipped to lead and guide our future strategy roadmap and technology innovation and ensure that we continue to provide the best level of support and collaboration with our customers and partners worldwide."

MediaKind

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Whitepaper: Developing Innovation, Delivering Excellence For 5g Networks
White paper: DDoS protection for the era of the cloud, 5G and IoT
Application note: A multilayer, embedded approach to IP network security
eBook: How to build a self-defending IP network
IP network security: protect your customers against network-level threats from within your IP network infrastructure
A Bottom-Up Approach to 5G Network Slicing Security in User Equipment
Why ROADM architectures make sense for your DCI network
Digital sustainability: calculating the green impact of coherent technology innovations
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
September 21, 2021 What Is the Role of AI in the 5G Future?
September 22, 2021 Bridging the CDN Capacity Gap With Near 400Gbit/s Video Delivery
September 23, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS® 4.0 Network (FDX & ESD).
September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
September 29, 2021 Number Portability – How important is it and why should I care?
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Maximum Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
BT Demonstrates Architectural Benefits of Disaggregated Network By By Anuj Malik and Eugene Park, Acacia (now part of Cisco)
Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry By Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE