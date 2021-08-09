HBO Max to debut in parts of Europe on October 26

COPENHAGEN – HBO Max, WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer streaming platform, will launch in Europe on October 26 with Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and Andorra being the first six European countries where the all-new streaming experience will be made available.

In 2022 HBO Max will become available in the following 14 additional territories as part of its phased global roll-out: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia. Additional territory launches are also planned for next year.

HBO Max will be unveiled to Europe at a virtual launch event in October, showcasing the product and content offering, price points and much more.

HBO Max will offer a world of high-quality entertainment from WarnerMedia's beloved content brands, including Warner Bros., HBO, DC and Cartoon Network, as well as award-winning U.S. and international Max Originals, all in one place for the first time in Europe.

HBO Max will be available to new customers as well as existing customers of HBO España, HBO Nordic and HBO Go (billed either directly or via eligible partners).

In May this year HBO Max celebrated its one-year anniversary in the U.S. and in June it launched in 39 territories across Latin America and the Caribbean, marking its first availability outside the U.S.

WarnerMedia