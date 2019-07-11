TiVo Plans to Complete Split by April 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- TiVo Corporation, the company that brings entertainment together, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019. "We are very focused on Company execution, and we delivered solid financial results in the quarter, while accomplishing key business milestones," said Dave Shull, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to make progress with the separation of our IP Licensing and Product businesses and are targeting completion of the transaction in April 2020. Our IP Licensing business expanded its customer base in the quarter and reported 8% year-over-year revenue growth. We continue to streamline the Product business for future success, and are pleased with the launch of TiVo+ last month. We are excited about our expanding pipeline of new and innovative products to fuel future growth heading into 2020."

Separation Process Update:

The Company continues to believe that separating the IP Licensing and Product businesses is the best strategy to maximize shareholder value in today's rapidly evolving market landscape. As stand-alone separate entities, unconstrained by each other, the two businesses will be better positioned to pursue growth opportunities.

TiVo has made excellent progress with the separation process. The Company is actively interviewing candidates to fill out the management teams of both companies, standing up separate systems, and working with the IRS and the SEC to prepare for separation. The Company is currently targeting completion of the transaction in April 2020 and expects to provide further updates in the coming months.

Capital Allocation:

With the planned separation only months away, we are working to set up each business with the optimal capital structure to succeed as independent entities. To that end, TiVo's Board of Directors decided not to declare a cash dividend this quarter while we stand up two separate balance sheets. As the Company repays its remaining 2020 Convertible Notes by their maturity date, refinances its Term Loan B and separates the businesses, it is critical to give each business the capital needed to make future investments in strategic initiatives to drive long-term growth.

