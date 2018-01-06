Taiwanese Cableco Goes More OTT

Seeking to broaden its video programming lineup further, Taiwan Broadband Communications is expanding its OTT video offerings to encompass live TV on open devices and video-on-demand.
In a prepared statement, Taiwan Broadband CEO Himmy Chen said the cableco will deploy its new TBC Go service. TBC is working with longtime partner Nagra and its OpenTV Suite to implement the service.
TBC is using NAGRA's OpenTV Suite as the basis of TBC GO. Nagra said the suite features several integrated components, including OpenTV Experience, OpenTV Platform, OpenTV OS and OpenTV Player, designed to simplify viewers' access to content on multiple devices. These modules should enable TBC to accelerate deployment, enhance performance, innovate, scale and monetize, according to Nagra.
Although TBC was one of cable's earlier OTT adopters, it's certainly not the last. A veritable Who's Who of cablecos, such as Comcast with Netflix, have followed suit with their own services and partnerships.
