UITV Media Brings All IP-Video Solution to North America

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
6/13/2018
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. -- UiTV Inc., provider of world-class, all-IP, high definition, intelligent, and interactive television solutions, announced today that it is bringing its proprietary IPTV/OTT integrated technology to the North American market to enable service providers here to offer revenue-generating entertainment services through its customized multiscreen distribution systems. These services permit seamless subscriber access to a wide array of televised entertainment services through all types of connected devices.

For the past several years, UiTV has partnered with established government-owned double play telco companies throughout Southeast Asia to convert legacy operations to contemporary triple- and quad-play systems through the application of UiTV’s technology. For example, in Thailand, UiTV is partnered with Telecom of Thailand (TOT), the largest state-owned telecom full- service provider in Thailand, with 6 million homes passed by its network and 1.8 million broadband subscribers served. For the company, UiTV developed and built a multiscreen, nationwide IPTV/OTT integrated system. It also currently operates the service for TOT under the brand of “TOTiptv”.

“The massive expansion of high definition video content and mobile internet devices is forcing service providers throughout the world to seek ways to fulfil ever-increasing bandwidth,” said Sean Lin, CEO and Co-Founder of UiTV. “As a result, service providers are beginning to transition from legacy TV services to advanced entertainment services that deliver intelligent and interactive television solutions. UiTV is uniquely positioned to help telcos and cable operators to embrace the benefits of Internet, cloud and AI technologies to meet ever-increasing competition while generating stickiness and incremental revenue through advanced content and entertainment offers.”

