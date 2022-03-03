Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

Verizon's Sowmyanarayan on how FWA supports edge computing, private wireless

News Analysis Rob Pegoraro, Contributor, Light Reading 3/3/2022
Comment (0)

MWC22 – At the show once called Mobile World Congress, Verizon's news emphasized the non-mobile sort of wireless. The company announced a high-profile deal to build a private 5G network for BlackRock at the investment firm's new headquarters in Manhattan, as well as initiatives with VMWare and the private-wireless startup Celona to help businesses connect devices, buildings and people.

And on Tuesday, a Verizon executive took time to brag a little about what lighting up C-band 5G has done for the fixed wireless access (FWA) service Verizon offers for homes and businesses.

Adding those midband 5G frequencies has allowed for an enormous expansion in the number of homes and businesses covered – more than 30 million residences and more than 2 million businesses, the company announced Feb. 14.

"Even when we don't have millimeter wave (mmWave), we see 100, 200, 300 megs, consistent speed," said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, chief revenue officer at Verizon Business. He added that C-band is delivering a range that matches Verizon's expectations, including indoors: "We are seeing good coverage exactly where we thought."

Opening new markets

Having C-band work in buildings on a self-installed basis where mmWave 5G originally required a tech to set it up has given Verizon a whole new product to sell, especially to businesses that find themselves unexpectedly needing bandwidth overnight.

Verizon's 5G Home Internet service router. (Source: Verizon)

Verizon's 5G Home Internet service router.
(Source: Verizon)

"They don't have to wait for a technician to come," Sowmyanarayan said. "We ship the box – I think you can order up to 6 or 7 at night. By 9 o'clock [the next morning] you're up and running with broadband."

He added that Verizon's been able to scale this up for larger enterprises.

"We are doing a large, 4,500-store deployment for one of the retailers," Sowmyanarayan said. "It's getting done in 90 days."

Verizon sells unlimited plans for businesses starting at $69 for 100 Mbit/s service, while home users get unlimited home 5G, with speeds varying by location, starting at $50; substantial discounts are available on both sides to customers who already have smartphone service from Verizon.

"Half the time it's just classic replacement for broadband," Sowmyanarayan said of the customers Verizon is drawing. "They don't like the cable company."

Cable operators' demonstrated fondness for data caps has played heavily into Verizon's sales pitch, even if it's also led to some expressions of disbelief from cynical customers determined to find a cap in the fine print.

"We are good at fine print as a company, we have a lot of lawyers," Sowmyanarayan said. "We have done the fine print, and there is no data cap."

The other half of Verizon's new fixed-wireless use cases are what he described as "IP deserts" – semi-fixed places like kiosks, food trucks and construction trailers that hadn't benefited from their own connectivity before.

Sowmyanarayan described the BlackRock and Celona announcements as further extensions of fixed-wireless potential that can further its mobile-edge-computing ambitions.

Computing at the private edge

"The Celona thing is another way for us to have a private network solution for us," he said. "For us, private network is the entry for the MEC [multi-access edge computing]."

At BlackRock's new HQ – 15 floors rented at 50 Hudson Yards – Sowmyanarayan said that Verizon's involvement allowed that financial giant to meet changed expectations about in-office work after two years of remote work.

"How do you upscale the office environment when people come back to work?" he asked. "They're going to have the most technologically advanced office in the world."

The next chapter in Verizon's C-band story may not get written by the company alone – it still has to resolve lingering concerns over possible interference from C-band cell sites with radio altimeters in airplanes – but Sowmyanarayan professed no concerns there.

"We are very confident and comfortable with our position on the interference and the lack thereof," he said, adding that he doesn't expect to see the company extend its voluntary six-month reduction in C-band deployments around airports.

After that will come expanding Verizon's C-band past the initial 46 "partial economic areas" at the end of 2023. Sowmyanarayan said that Verizon would follow its past practice of having cell sites prebuilt in those markets to allow day-one C-band 5G service: "Literally the day the satellite companies open that up, we'll turn it on."

— Rob Pegoraro, special to Light Reading. Follow him @robpegoraro.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 8, 2022 Unlock the $3.8 Trillion 5G B2B Opportunity With Better CX in BSS
March 8, 2022 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
March 16, 2022 Better Together: Extended Detection & Response and Connected Security
March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
March 23, 2022 How CSPs Can Unlock the Power of Location Data and Capitalize on Federal Funding Initiatives
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's Devin Duan Proposes Joint Standardization of Energy Efficiency Assessment By Huawei
Huawei Launches Next-Gen 50 Gbps E-band Solution to Scale Up 5G Deployment By Huawei
Huawei Daisy Zhu: Optimal Network Performance and Energy Efficiency for 5Gigaverse & 5Green By Huawei
Huawei Unveils Intelligent OptiX Network to Promote Green Development with Technological Innovation By Huawei
ZTE Next-gen Cloud AI Home Security Camera Pro awarded Best Connected Consumer Device at GLOMO Awards 2022 By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE