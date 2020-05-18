Podcast: Decoding Microsoft's M&A moves

Light Reading's Mike Dano joins the podcast to talk about what's going on at Microsoft. The company is buying firms that have particular expertise in telecom-focused networking and have had some success in bringing complex telco network functions to the cloud.
Also, apparently Azure Private Edge Zones isn't a euphemism for anything. It's really a product.
— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading