NetScout Extends Service Assurance to VMware & WiFi

3/13/2018
WESTFORD, Mass. -- NetScout Systems Inc., today announced its nGenius Service Assurance platform has extended infrastructure monitoring into VMware virtual infrastructures as well as Wi-Fi infrastructures with the latest release of nGeniusPULSE 2.5.

nGeniusPULSE now also monitors the availability and health of VMware vSphere components, providing infrastructure intelligence for both physical and virtual environments. Easily-accessible KPIs are combined with contextual metadata, and provided in a VMware context, to speed time to identification and resolution of issues affecting virtual infrastructure.

"NetScout continues to advance the monitoring and visibility reach of the nGeniusONE Service Assurance platform for use across the broad IT organization," said Dan Conde, senior analyst, ESG. "With the reach of nGeniusPULSE now expanded to WiFi and virtual infrastructure monitoring, customers can use the single platform to proactively monitor these elements together with other infrastructure elements. And with the increased scalability, customers will be better prepared to achieve end-to-end visibility as their IT infrastructures evolve."

WiFi service availability and infrastructure health are monitored in user locations with nGeniusPULSE. WiFi access points and W-LAN controllers are monitored at each site to ensure availability and identify problems that may be causing performance issues with business services. By extending infrastructure intelligence into the wireless network, NetScout continues to provide the most visibility to all elements of the network, from any and all locations, that affect the delivery of critical business services.

With this latest release of nGeniusPULSE, NetScout adds other data types available from the infrastructure, WiFI, and virtual environments to the wire-data that is the core of the nGenius platform. NetScout offers the most complete and in-depth view of the health of business services and the infrastructure delivering them which improves the customer experience to increase overall efficiency and productivity.

NetScout Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: NTCT)

