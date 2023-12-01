Eurobites: Telcos sign up to COP28 fossil fuels fight

Sponsored By

Eurobites: Telcos sign up to COP28 fossil fuels fightEurobites: Telcos sign up to COP28 fossil fuels fight

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: KKR works on Sparkle bid; Stonepeak completes on Cellnex Nordics deal; EU gets moving on chips project.

Paul Rainford

December 1, 2023

3 Min Read
Oils wells at sunset
(Source: Image Source/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • A gaggle of major European telcos including BT, Deutsche Telekom, Swisscom, Telia and Vodafone have lent their names to an open letter addressed to the heads of state attending COP28 in Dubai urging, among other things, fossil fuel producers to set "science-based, net-zero targets and to develop and publish transition plans on short- and long-term steps to decarbonize business operations, products and services," adding that this includes "shifting investments away from fossil fuels and toward clean energy to halve GHG [greenhouse gas] emissions by 2030 and enable a net-zero global energy system by mid-century." Given the BBC's pre-summit revelations about how the UAE planned to use its role as host of COP28 to seal oil and gas deals, this may strike some as giving off an even stronger whiff of wishful thinking than is usually the case with such things.

  • US investment firm KKR is working on a new bid for Sparkle, the international services arm of Telecom Italia (TIM), according to a Reuters report. TIM and KKR discussed a valuation of €750-€800 million (US$817-$871 million), an improvement on an earlier offer of around €600 million ($654 million), which was rejected as too low by TIM. TIM is already in the process of selling its domestic fixed infrastructure (or "NetCo") to KKR, a deal which is expected to complete in the summer of 2024. (See Italy to take up to 20% stake in TIM's fixed assets.)

  • Another US investment firm, Stonepeak, has completed its acquisition of a 49% stake in towers subsidiary Cellnex Nordics several months earlier than expected. Stonepeak is paying €730 million ($774 million) for the unit, which comprises around 4,600 sites across Sweden and Denmark. (See Eurobites: Cellnex sells 49% stake in Nordics business to Stonepeak.)

  • The European Commission is trumpeting something it's calling a  Chips Joint Undertaking (Chips JU), an agreement it hopes will form a major plank of its plan to encourage the development of a stronger European chip industry. The Chips JU, which is one of a number of proposals laid out in the Chips Act to strengthen Europe's semiconductor ecosystem, will receive €1.67 billion ($1.82 billion) of EU funding, a sum that is expected to be matched by EU member states. (See EU gets in on the Chips Act.)

  • It's not often the case that Google can portray itself as the David in a David-and-Goliath fight but, as Reuters reports, that is sort of what it's trying to do in its complaint to the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) about what it sees as Amazon and Microsoft's unfair dominance of Britain's cloud services market. In a letter to the CMA, Google claimed that Microsoft's licensing restrictions in particular leave UK customers with "no economically reasonable alternative but to use Azure as their cloud services provider, even if they prefer the prices, quality, security, innovations, and features of rivals."

  • In related matters, Microsoft has announced a £2.5 billion ($3.1 billion) investment in building AI infrastructure in the UK, including a doubling in size of its data center estate, according to a City AM report. The money will also go toward training a million people in AI skills, offering them the opportunity to gain a professional certificate in generative AI.

  • T-Systems, the IT services arm of Deutsche Telekom, is to offer and manage Google Distributed Cloud Hosted (GDC Hosted) for customers in Germany demanding the highest "sovereignty" requirements. The GDC Hosted platform runs on servers which are physically separate (or "air-gapped," in industry parlance) from Google Cloud's international backbone and the public internet. The concept of data sovereignty has become increasingly popular in Europe as governments and enterprises seek ways of reducing their reliance on the large Chinese and US cloud providers that dominate the market. (See DT plans German sovereign cloud – with Google.)

  • Rajeev Suri has been appointed chairman designate of Digicel Group, the operator whose business is centered on the Caribbean and Central America. Suri succeeds Denis O'Brien, who will continue to serve on the board and will remain a shareholder in the company.

Read more about:

Europe

About the Author(s)

Paul Rainford

Paul Rainford

Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

Paul is based on the Isle of Wight, a rocky outcrop off the English coast that is home only to a colony of technology journalists and several thousand puffins.

He has worked as a writer and copy editor since the age of William Caxton, covering the design industry, D-list celebs, tourism and much, much more.

During the noughties Paul took time out from his page proofs and marker pens to run a small hotel with his other half in the wilds of Exmoor. There he developed a range of skills including carrying cooked breakfasts, lying to unwanted guests and stopping leaks with old towels.

Now back, slightly befuddled, in the world of online journalism, Paul is thoroughly engaged with the modern world, regularly firing up his VHS video recorder and accidentally sending text messages to strangers using a chipped Nokia feature phone.

See more from Paul Rainford
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Fiber optic cables lie on a construction site
Broadband
The Buildout: Kansas awards $33.5M, Utopia Fiber connects Cedar Hills
The Buildout: Kansas awards $33.5M, Utopia Fiber connects Cedar Hills

Dec 1, 2023

Woman passing by a Huawei shop in China.
Semiconductors
US plays whack-a-mole as China tips billions into chip schemes
US plays whack-a-mole as China tips billions into chip schemes

Dec 1, 2023

Arrow rising to illustrate stock price surge
Finance
Minim baffled on why its shares shot through the stratosphere
Minim baffled on why its shares shot through the stratosphere

Dec 1, 2023

Oils wells at sunset
Sustainability
Eurobites: Telcos sign up to COP28 fossil fuels fight
Eurobites: Telcos sign up to COP28 fossil fuels fight

Dec 1, 2023

Dec 6 - Dec 7, 2023
Join Open RAN North America to explore trends and challenges in testing, integration, private networks, and more.
LEARN MORE
Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Featured Videos

Broadband
Navigating Challenges and Innovating in the European Telecom Market: A Strategic Message for Revenue Growth and Fiber Development
Navigating Challenges and Innovating in the European Telecom Market: A Strategic Message for Revenue Growth and Fiber Development

Dec 1, 2023

Broadband
Bridging Connectivity Divides: Transformative Narratives from Westminister and the World Broadband Association's Commitment to Broadband Inclusivity
Bridging Connectivity Divides: Transformative Narratives from Westminister and the World Broadband Association's Commitment to Broadband Inclusivity

Dec 1, 2023

Broadband
Broadband: A Catalyst for Economic Growth, Social Inclusion, and Innovation
Broadband: A Catalyst for Economic Growth, Social Inclusion, and Innovation

Nov 30, 2023

Editors' Choice
More News