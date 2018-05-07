& cplSiteName &
Video

Pole Position: A Look at San Jose's Smart City Small Cell Deal

7/12/2018
50%
50%
The City of San Jose is working with three carriers to unleash the best cell coverage and fastest download speeds its citizens have ever seen. Here's how it happened.
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
AT&T's Stankey Serves Up a Stinker at HBO
Iain Morris, News Editor, 7/10/2018
Carriers Awkwardly Embrace San Jose's Small Cell Success
Phil Harvey, US News Editor, 7/6/2018
Apple Reportedly Drops Intel for 5G Modems
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 7/5/2018
The US 5G 'Lead' Over Europe Is Bluster
Iain Morris, News Editor, 7/6/2018
Dish Sues to Stop Stores Selling Shava TV Streaming Set-Tops
Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading, 7/9/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Who Shrunk the Tech Support?! Click Here
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives