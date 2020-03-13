US ISPs back Pai's 'Keep Americans Connected Pledge'

Dozens of large and small US broadband service providers have gotten behind a "Keep Americans Connected Pledge," led by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, that's aimed at keeping broadband service and network disruptions at a minimum amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Per the 60-day pledge, those service providers, which include major providers such as Comcast, Verizon and AT&T as well as newer players such as Starry, have agreed to the following:

To suspend the termination of service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic;

To waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and

To open Wi-Fi hotspots to any American who needs them.

Pai also lauded companies that have already taken additional steps to ensure that low-income US families and veterans remain connected. Among examples this week, Comcast announced it will offer 60 days of free Internet Essentials service for low-income households while raising speeds on that offering to 25 Mbit/s down and 3 Mbit/s up, and Charter Communications has committed to provide 60 days of complementary broadband and Wi-Fi access (up to 100 Mbit/s) to homes with students without a broadband subscription from the MSO.

Pai also called on broadband providers to "relax" their data cap policies in appropriate circumstances and asked phone service providers to waive long-distance and overage fees. Notably, AT&T announced it is currently waiving Internet data overage for customers on usage-based service plans.

The FCC Chairman said the Commission will also stay in touch with service providers on efforts to ensure that changes in usage patterns occurring during the pandemic do not impair network performance, and will likewise press them on plans to ensure network resiliency.

"As the coronavirus outbreak spreads and causes a series of disruptions to the economic, educational, medical, and civic life of our country, it is imperative that Americans stay connected," Pai said in a statement. "I don't want any American consumers experiencing hardships because of the pandemic to lose connectivity."

Pai announced Friday the following service providers have committed to the core components of the Keep Americans Connected Pledge:

ACIRA – Powered by Farmers Mutual Telephone Company & Federated Telephone

Allstream Business US

AlticeUSA

Antietam Broadband

Atlantic Broadband

AT&T

BBT

BOYCOM Vision

Burlington Telecom

Cable One

Central Arkansas Telephone Cooperative

CenturyLink

Charter

Cincinnati Bell

Citizens Connected

Comcast

Consolidated Communications

Cox Communications

Digital West

East Ascension Telephone Company

Education Networks of America

Emery Telecom, Farmers Telecommunications Cooperative

FirstLight

Frontier

Google Fiber

Grande Communications

Granite Telecommunications

Great Plains Communications

GWI, Hiawatha Broadband

Hill Country

IdeaTek Telcom

Inteliquent

Lafourche Telephone Company

Lakeland Communications

Long Lines Broadband

Mammoth Networks/Visionary Broadband

Mediacom Communications

MetTel

Nex-Tech

Ninestar Connect

Northwest Fiber

Orbitel Communications

Pioneer Communications

Premier Communications

Range Telephone Cooperative

RCN

Reserve Telephone Company

Sacred Wind Communications

Shawnee Communications

Socket Telecom

Sonic

Sprint

Starry

TDS Telecom

TelNet Worldwide

T-Mobile

TracFone Wireless

Uniti Fiber

US Cellular

Vast Broadband

Verizon

Vyve Broadband Investments

Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom

Wave Broadband

West Telecom Services

Windstream

ZenFi Networks

The following trade associations also endorsed the pledge: ACA Connects, Competitive Carriers of America, CTIA, INCOMPAS, NCTA–The Internet and Television Association, NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association, USTelecom and WISPA.

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading